UNCW volleyball falls in 5 sets to Hofstra

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW rallied from a 2-0 set deficit to force a fifth set, but Hofstra, the defending conference champions, was able to stave off the Seahawks with a strong offense for a 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 24-26, 15-11) win on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association match at Hanover Hall.

The Pride (14-6, 5-0 CAA) stayed perfect in conference play while handing UNCW (11-4, 2-1) its first loss at home this season. The setback also halted UNCW’s season-high winning streak at five.

Nicole Lott led the Seahawks with 17 kills and was joined in double figures by Kristen Powell and Katie McCullough, who had 14 and 11, respectively. Ten of Lott’s kills came in sets three and four as UNCW combined to hit .290 in those sets.

Three Seahawks posted double-doubles on the night as Alyssa Desjardins has a team-high 32 assists and added 12 digs. Powell notched her second double-double in as many nights by adding 10 digs and Lott pushed her team-leading number of double-doubles to six with 10 digs to go along with her 17 kills.

HU placed four in double digit kills with Veronika Kostova pacing the lineup with a match-high 19 kills. Nanishka Perez and Leticia Valente chipped in 17 and 16 kills, respectively. Setter Hannah Klemm doled out a match-high 58 assists while picking up 12 digs for a double-double.

Defensively, Hofstra’s Luisa Dominigues posted a match-high 21 digs while UNCW’s Meredith Peacock led all at the net with eight blocks.

Up next: The Seahawks host Delaware on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. That match will be played in Trask Coliseum and will be the first of two matches to be played in the Coliseum this season.

How it happened: Hofstra hit .265 in winning the first two sets before UNCW turned up the heat defensively in sets three and four. UNCW held Hofstra to a .000 hitting average (9-9-30) in the third set and rolled to a 25-14 win. In the fourth set, the Seahawks had five blocks, led by Peacock with four in a 26-24 win. The Pride was able to pull out the win by hitting .304 with three blocks in the fifth set (15-11).

Notes: The five set loss was the first of the season for UNCW (3-1) … All three CAA matches have gone to five sets for the Seahawks … McCullough came off the bench to post a career-high 11 kills … After posting a 14-10 edge in blocks, UNCW has not been outblocked in its last 26 matches … Bella Borgiotti finished the night for the Seahawks with 13 assists and five blocks … Six different Seahawks had blocks in the match … Lott led UNCW in kills for the 12th time this season … There were a total of 30 ties and 13 lead-changes in the match … Lindsay Hartmann led UNCW with 20 digs … Hofstra built an 85-62 advantage in digs.