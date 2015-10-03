Seahawks and Dukes play to scoreless draw

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – Junior goalkeeper Sean Melvin (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) made four saves to earn his fourth shutout of the season as No. 18 UNCW earned a scoreless tie against James Madison in a Colonial Athletic Association match at University Park on Saturday evening.

The Seahawks, who played their second scoreless draw of the season, improved to 6-1-2 overall and 1-1-1 in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Dukes recorded their second tie of the season and are now 2-6-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the CAA.

“I was proud of our guys tonight,” Coach Aidan Heaney said. “The conditions were extremely difficult with driving rain and wind the entire game, so it was tough for both teams. It was a battle and we competed and worked extremely hard.

“JMU has started the season slower than they had hoped and are a better team than their record indicates,” Heaney added. “With all things considered, we will take a point on the road in what will surely be a tight CAA race.”

Melvin recorded three of his four saves in the second half and overtime periods as the Seahawks were outshot by a 10-4 margin. He preserved the tie in the 108th minute with a save of a shot by senior defender Bjarki Adalsteinsson (Kópavogur, Iceland).

Junior goalkeeper Kyle Morton (Reed Henderson H.S./West Chester, Pa.) earned the shutout for the Dukes, but did not need to make a save.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW and James Madison posted a draw in their regular season meeting for the second straight year … The Dukes lead the all-time series by a 26-10-4 margin … Four of the last six meetings in the series have required overtime … UNCW also played to a scoreless tie against High Point in the season opener on Aug. 28 … The two ties are the only games UNCW has failed to score in this season … The Seahawks were held to a season-low four shots.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW returns to non-conference play on Tuesday, Oct. 6 when the Seahawks visit No. 2 North Carolina at 7 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer: No. 18 UNCW 0, James Madison 0 (2OT)

UNCW 0 0 0 0 - 0

JMU 0 0 0 0 - 0

Goals: UNCW – n/a; JMU – n/a. Assists: UNCW – n/a; JMU – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Sean Melvin 4 (110:00, 0 goals allowed); JMU – Kyle Morton 0 (110:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 4; JMU – 10. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 6; JMU – 7. Attendance: 194.

