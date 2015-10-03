Flooding affects Canal Drive on Carolina Beach

A high tide on Canal Drive on Carolina Beach was closed for hours Saturday afternoon, with water high enough for residents and visitors to kayak around homes.

"This is the worst I've seen in two years," said Christine Addington, a resident of the area.

Police shut down access at the south end of the road, with water levels high enough to reach the top of tires of smaller cars. Some beach goers waded through the area, shocked by how high the water was.

Most homes were not directly affected by the flooding other than having road access for Canal Drive cut off, but in some cases water reached far enough to seep into the garages of some properties.

The next high tide for the area is forecast for 1 AM Sunday morning.

