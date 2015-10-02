UNCW women's soccer beat Hofstra 2-1

UNCW Press Release

HEMPSTEAD, New York – Senior forward Maddie McCormick (Alexis I. DuPont H.S./Newark, Del.) scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 92nd minute, to lead UNCW to a 2-1 overtime victory over Hofstra in a Colonial Athletic Association contest at Hofstra Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

The win allowed the Seahawks to extend their unbeaten streak to nine consecutive games while improving their record to 9-3-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the CAA. Meanwhile, Hofstra had its three-game win streak snapped while dropping its record to 8-4-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the CAA.

“I am really proud of our effort tonight,” Coach Paul Cairney said. “We challenged our team to deal with the elements and to deal with an incredibly talented Hofstra team. We were tough in the right moments and dealt with their pressure.

“It is always a tight game with Hofstra and [Coach Simon Riddiough] does a fantastic job in having his team ready and prepared,” Cairney added. “The difference tonight was Maddie McCormick. She took the team on her shoulders and she showed why she is one of the best center forwards in our league. Now, we have to recover and get prepared for reigning CAA champion Northeastern on Sunday.”

McCormick, who posted her second two-goal game of the season, gave UNCW the victory just 90 seconds into the overtime period when she scored on a shot to the low right corner of the goal off assists from senior forward Katrina Guillou (Bishop Ireton H.S./Fort Washington, Md.) and senior midfielder Stephanie Bronson (Leesville H.S./Raleigh, N.C.).

In a battle of two ranked teams in the NSCAA Mid-Atlantic Region, the Seahawks struck first in the 83rd minute when McCormick spun past a Hofstra defender and scored her sixth goal of the year on a shot to the lower left corner.

But, the Pride answered just under four minutes later to even the score. After having an attempt stopped in the 86th minute by UNCW senior defender Morgan Leyble (Jacksonville H.S./Jacksonville, N.C.), sophomore Kristin Desmond (Northport H.S./East Northport, N.Y.) tied the game with 3:31 left in regulation by scoring her third goal of the season.

Junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy (Lake Norman Charter School/Huntersville, N.C.) made two saves for the Seahawks in the victory as UNCW and Hofstra each recorded 12 shots.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW is 8-0-1 in its last nine games … The Seahawks’ nine-game unbeaten streak is the second-longest in school history, trailing a 10-game stretch to open the 2004 season … UNCW earned its first win over Hofstra since the 2009 season … In addition, the Seahawks earned their first win at Hofstra since Oct. 8, 2006 … Hofstra still leads the all-time series by a 12-4-2 margin … The teams played an overtime game for the second straight year and for the third time in the last five years … UNCW improved to 2-0-1 in overtime games this season after playing its second straight overtime game … The Seahawks also scored two or more goals for the eighth consecutive game, extending their school record … McCormick has now scored 24 goals in her career, tying Guillou for fifth in school history … McCormick and Guillou are also tied for fifth on the Seahawks’ all-time list with 60 career points … McCormick tallied her ninth career game-winning goal, elevating her into fourth place in UNCW history … UNCW handed Hofstra its first home loss of the season … It was just the fifth loss at home for Hofstra since the start of the 2012 season.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW continues its four-game road trip on Sunday, Oct. 4 when the Seahawks visit defending CAA champion Northeastern for a 1 p.m. contest against the Huskies.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 2, Hofstra 1 (OT)

UNCW 0 1 1 - 2

Hofstra 0 1 0 - 1

Goals: UNCW – Maddie McCormick 2 (82:51, 91:30); HOF – Kristin Desmond (86:29). Assists: UNCW – Katrina Guillou, Stephanie Bronson; HOF – Jeannine Molleda. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 2 (91:30, 1 goals allowed), TEAM 2; HOF – Friederike Mehring 4 (91:30, 2 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 12; HOF – 12. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 5; HOF – 5. Attendance: 168.

- UNCWSports.com -