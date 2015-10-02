Nicole Lott powers Seahawks past Northeastern

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Nicole Lott powered UNCW with 22 kills and Meredith Peacock recorded four of her match-high eight blocks in the fifth set as the Seahawks stayed perfect in Colonial Athletic Association play following a 3-2 (24-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7) win over visiting Northeastern on Friday at Hanover Hall.

The Seahawks (11-3, 2-0 CAA) remained undefeated at home with their fifth straight win, all coming in their current home stand. The Huskies, meanwhile, dropped to 4-15 overall and 1-3 in the league.

UNCW junior Kristen Powell finished the night with a career-high 17 kills, collecting six in both the first and third sets. Junior setter Alyssa Desjardins completed a double-double with a season-high 43 assists and 13 digs.

Lott, who finished one kill short of tying her career-high of 23 kills, led UNCW to a convincing win in the fourth set with eight kills as UNCW led wire-to-wire. She had five kills in each of the first two sets.

Jamie Bredahl fashioned a double-double of her own for the Huskies with 13 kills and 14 assists. She finished two digs shy of a triple-double. Brigitte Burcescu paced NU with 16 kills while Carmen Costa added 11 kills and a team-high four blocks.

Up next: The Seahawks host defending CAA Champion Hofstra on Saturday at 7 p.m. Monday’s match with Delaware has been moved to a 3 p.m. start. The Delaware match will be played in Trask Coliseum.

How it happened: With the Huskies holding a 2-1 lead in sets, UNCW ramped up the defense, forcing NU to hit -.032 (8-9-31) while hitting .250 (11-4-28) itself for a 25-15 win. In the final set, it was the UNCW blocking that gave the Seahawks a 6-1 lead as Peacock totaled three blocks during the opening run.

Notes: UNCW’s five-match winning streak is a season-long … The Seahawks have won their last three outings with the Huskies … UNCW had just six total blocks in the first four sets before posting five in the fifth set … UNCW is now 3-0 in five-set matches with wins over North Carolina, Coll. of Charleston and Northeastern … Lott’s career-high for kills is 23, set against Sacramento State earlier this season … 12 different Seahawks saw action in the match … Sophomore Sarah Kelly came off the bench to finish with a career-high eight kills … Senior Lindsay Hartmann had 16 digs while Northeastern’s Ashley Asada held match-high honors with 18 … For Desjardins, it was her 19th career double-double.