AP source: Tony Stewart to retire after 2016 season

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tony Stewart will announce he's retiring following the 2016 season at a news conference Wednesday, The Associated Press has learned.
Stewart-Haas Racing said Sunday night that Stewart and team co-owner Gene Haas will hold a news conference at the team shop this week. The topic was not disclosed, but a person familiar with Stewart's plans told AP the three-time NASCAR champion will announce his planned retirement.
The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because Stewart hasn't publicly disclosed his plans.
Stewart did not return a request for comment from AP.
His planned departure, first reported Sunday by Motorsport.com, is not a surprise. Stewart will be 45 next season, has not won a race in over two years and has been privately working on finding a successor.
