Seahawks win streak ends with a 2-2 tie against Delaware

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Katrina Guillou (Bishop Ireton H.S./Fort Washington, Md.) scored two goals as UNCW battled to a 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association double overtime tie against Delaware at rain-soaked UNCW Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who had their unbeaten streak extended to eight consecutive games, improved to 8-3-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the CAA. Delaware, which ended a two-game losing streak, moved its record to 5-5-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the CAA.

Guillou gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when she scored on a one-timer inside the six-yard penalty area off assists from seniors Maddie McCormick (Alexis I. DuPont H.S./Newark, Del.) and Stephanie Bronson (Leesville H.S./Raleigh, N.C.).

With 23:12 left in the first half, the Blue Hens tied the game when sophomore defender Michelle Burnett (Annandale H.S./Springfield, Va.) converted a crossing pass from freshman forward Riley Curtin (Hershey H.S./Hershey, Pa.) for her second goal of the season.

Just over a minute into the second half, Guillou reclaimed the one-goal edge for the Seahawks when she made a long run past several Delaware defenders and scored on a 10-yard shot for her fifth goal of the season.

But, the Blue Hens evened the score again with 12:47 left in regulation as sophomore midfielder Krista Trinidad (John F. Kennedy H.S./Merrick, N.Y.) tallied her second goal of the season on an assist from senior midfielder Alison Stark (St. John’s H.S./Kensington, Md.).

The Seahawks outshot Delaware by a 6-2 margin in the overtime periods, but sophomore goalkeeper Kailyn Rekos (Groton Dunstable Regional H.S./Groton, Mass.) made two of her eight saves to preserve the tie for the Blue Hens.

Junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy (Lake Norman Charter School/Huntersville, N.C.) tallied two saves for the Seahawks, who outshot Delaware by a commanding 25-10 margin.

Prior to the start of the game, the Seahawks were honored with a ceremonial kick-off from their adopted teammate Baylee Adkins. Adkins took the kick-off and dribbled down the field before scoring a goal.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW wore yellow-colored uniforms for the first time in school history on Sunday … The Seahawks had their seven-game win streak snapped with the tie against Delaware … However, UNCW completes the month of September with a 7-0-1 record, including a 1-0-1 mark in conference play … Sunday’s game marked the 16th all-time meeting between the Seahawks and the Blue Hens … Delaware leads the all-time series by an 8-6-2 margin … Guillou moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Seahawks’ all-time goals and points lists … She has tallied 24 goals with 11 assists in her career … McCormick is now tied for eighth on the Seahawks’ career assists list with Kristine Mengle (2001-04) after posting her 12th career assist … The Seahawks allowed a goal in the first half for just the third time this year … They have outscored their opponents by a 12-6 margin in the first half this season … The Seahawks scored two goals for the seventh consecutive game … They are 13-1-2 in the last two years, including a 6-1-1 mark this season, when netting two or more goals … In the last eight games, UNCW has outscored its opponents by an 18-6 margin.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW starts a four-game road trip on Friday, Oct. 2 by traveling to Hofstra for a 7 p.m. CAA contest against the Pride

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 2, Delaware 2 (2OT)

Delaware 1 1 0 0 - 2

UNCW 1 1 0 0 - 2

Goals: DEL – Michelle Burnett (21:48), Krista Trinidad (77:13); UNCW – Katrina Guillou 2 (10:41, 46:10). Assists: DEL – Riley Curtin, Alison Stark; UNCW – Maddie McCormick, Stephanie Bronson. Saves: DEL – Kailyn Rekos 8 (110:00, 2 goals allowed), TEAM 1; UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 2 (110:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: DEL – 10; UNCW – 25. Corner Kicks: DEL – 7; UNCW – 6. Attendance: 511.

- UNCWSports.com -