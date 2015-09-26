Escobar's goal leads UNCW past Northeastern 1-0

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Daniel Escobar (Cali, Colombia) scored the game’s only goal in the 67th minute to lead No. 22 UNCW to its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Northeastern at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who remained unbeaten in five home games this year, improved to 6-1-1 overall and 1-1-0 in the CAA. Playing in its conference opener, Northeastern dropped to 0-5-2 on the season and suffered its third consecutive loss.

After a scoreless first half, Escobar tallied his fourth goal of the season with 23:20 remaining on a header after passes from senior midfielder Jose Garcia (Woodward Academy/College Park, Ga.) and freshman midfielder Matt Gianfortone (Leesville Road H.S./Raleigh, N.C.).

Led by junior goalkeeper Sean Melvin (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada), the Seahawks held Northeastern to just four shots en route to claiming their fourth shutout of the season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jonathan Thuresson (Orebro, Sweden) posted two saves for the Huskies, who were shut out for the second game in a row.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW improved to 6-4-3 all-time against Northeastern … The Seahawks are 3-1-2 in the last six contests against the Huskies … Coach Aidan Heaney earned the 130th win of his UNCW career, becoming the Seahawks’ all-time wins leader … Heaney is now 130-118-28 in 15 seasons with the Seahawks … Escobar has scored all four of his goals in the last six games … Freshman midfielder Ben Fisher (Chapel Hill H.S./Chapel Hill, N.C.) had a five-game point-scoring streak snapped … UNCW has outscored its opponents by a 17-3 margin in five home games this season … The Seahawks improved to 13-2-1 in the month of September over the last two seasons … UNCW extended its home unbeaten streak to seven straight contests, dating back to last year … The Seahawks have held their opponent to fewer than 10 shots four times this year, including three of the last four games.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks: UNCW remains home to welcome regional rival College of Charleston to UNCW Soccer Stadium on Wednesday night. Opening kick-off between the Seahawks and the Cougars is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Men’s College Soccer: No. 22 UNCW 1, Northeastern 0

Northeastern 0 0 - 0

UNCW 0 1 - 1

Goals: NU – n/a; UNCW – Daniel Escobar (66:40). Assists: NU – n/a; UNCW – Jose Garcia, Matt Gianfortone. Saves: NU – Jonathan Thuresson 2 (90:00, 1 goals allowed); UNCW – Sean Melvin 0 (90:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: NU – 4; UNCW – 11. Corner Kicks: NU – 2; UNCW – 4. Attendance: 746.

