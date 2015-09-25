Lott leads UNCW volleyball past College of Charleston

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Fueled by 20 kills from junior Nicole Lott and a school-record tying 11 total blocks by freshman Anna Moss, UNCW edged preseason Colonia Athletic Association favorite College of Charleston, 3-2 (25-19, 25-14, 14-25, 20-25, 15-9), on Friday in the league opener for both teams at Hanover Hall.

The Seahawks, who won their fourth straight match, improved to 10-3 with the win while CofC dipped to 8-7. UNCW and through Cougars have split their last four showdowns with the last two going five sets.

Junior Kristen Powell joined Lott in double digits with 10 kills and finished off her second double-double of her career with 13 digs. Setter Alyssa Desjardins finished with 31 assists while senior Lindsay Hartmann collected a team-high 15 digs.

Melissa Morello and Kennedy Madison paced CofC with 18 and 16 kills, respectively. Mackenzie Cooler came off the bench and finished with 32 assists. McKala Rhodes recorded a match-high 30 digs as CofC built a 73-50 advantage in that category.

UNCW opened the match winning the first two sets, but CofC rallied to force a fifth set by winning the next two sets.

Up next: The Seahawks continue their seven-match homestand on Oct. 2 with a 7 p.m. start against Northeastern.

How it happened: In the fifth set, UNCW ran out to a 5-1 lead behind its blocking. In that stretch, Moss collected three block assists and solo block. The Seahawks built a six-point cushion, 11-5, on a block from Moss and Desjardins. UNCW finished the match with a school-record 19.5 total blocks.

Notes: The Seahawks avenged a five-set loss to CofC in last year’s CAA Championship semifinal … Moss tied the school-record of 11 last done by teammate Meredith Peacock, who did so twice in 2013 … Peacock finished the night with nine kills and eight total blocks … Powell added six blocks of her own … UNCW’s eight aces were the second highest total of the season (10 vs App. State, Aug. 29) … Lott had three of UNCW’s eight aces … The win was career number 94 for UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenk … Tonight’s attendance was announced at 812, a season high.