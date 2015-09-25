UNCW women's beat Drexel to open CAA play

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Junior forward Moa Jarl (Gothenburg, Sweden) scored a goal and assist as UNCW extended its win streak to seven consecutive games with a 3-2 victory over Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

The Seahawks, who snapped a three-game winless streak against the Dragons, improved to 8-3-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in the CAA. Drexel suffered its second straight loss and dropped 6-4-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the CAA.

UNCW sprinted out to a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes of the game. Senior midfielder Stephanie Bronson (Leesville H.S./Raleigh, N.C.) scored just 3:58 into the match when she one-timed a crossing pass from junior forward Katrina Guillou (Bishop Ireton H.S./Fort Washington, Md.) for her third goal of the season.

Less than three minutes later, Jarl upped the advantage to 2-0 when she scored her first goal of the season off a corner kick from junior midfielder Kennedy Ulrich (Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada).

With 3:14 remaining in the first half, sophomore midfielder Kylie Strong (Red Lion Area Senior H.S./York, Pa.) trimmed the Drexel deficit to 2-1 when she bent a corner kick into the goal over junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy (Lake Norman H.S./Huntersville, N.C.).

Senior forward Maddie McCormick (Alexis I. DuPont H.S./Newark, Del.) extended the Seahawks’ edge to 3-1 just over five minutes into the second half when she took a through pass from Jarl and scored on a two-touch shot into the near post.

The Dragons narrowed the gap in the 63rd minute as freshman forward Vanessa Kara (Moorestown Friends H.S./Burlington, N.J.) took advantage of a UNCW turnover and tallied her sixth goal of the year with a shot to the far post.

Huddy, the reigning CAA Co-Player of the Week, made two saves, including a stop of a penalty kick in the 34th minute, as UNCW limited Drexel to just nine shots, including three attempts in the first half.

Graduate student goalkeeper Eve Badana (Markham, Ontario, Canada) tallied six saves for the Dragons in the loss.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW earned its first win over Drexel since a 2-0 victory on Sept. 28, 2012 … The Seahawks lead the all-time series by a 9-4-2 margin, including a 6-1-1 mark at home … Jarl became the ninth different UNCW player to score a goal this year … Guillou and McCormick both moved into a tie for fifth place on the Seahawks’ all-time point-scoring list with 55 points … McCormick also moved into a share of fifth place on the UNCW career goals list with her 22nd career marker … Guillou earned the 11th assist of her career, elevating her to a tie for ninth place in school history … UNCW has scored at least two goals in each of their last six games … During the seven-game win streak, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a 16-4 margin … McCormick has tallied 9 of her 11 points this season in the last five games … UNCW won its CAA opener for the second time in three years.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW returns home on Sunday afternoon to host Delaware in a Colonial Athletic Association contest beginning at 2 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 3, Drexel 2

Drexel 1 1 - 2

UNCW 2 1 - 3

Goals: DREX – Kylie Strong (41:46), Vanessa Kara (62:57); UNCW – Stephanie Bronson (3:58), Moa Jarl (6:11), Maddie McCormick (50:26). Assists: DREX – n/a; UNCW – Katrina Guillou, Kennedy Ulrich, Moa Jarl. Saves: DREX – Eve Badana 6 (90:00, 3 goals allowed), TEAM 2; UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 2 (90:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: DREX – 9; UNCW – 22. Corner Kicks: DREX – 6; UNCW – 11. Attendance: 603.

- UNCWSports.com -