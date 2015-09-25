Brie Mobley done with UNCW basketball program

UNCW Press Release
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Junior guard Brie Mobley (Winter Haven H.S./Winter Haven, Fla.) is no longer a member of the UNCW women’s basketball team due to a violation of team rules.
A two-year letter winner for the Seahawks, Mobley earned second team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors last year after ranking eighth in the CAA with a 13.4 scoring average.
“We appreciate Brie’s contributions to the program over the last two years,” Coach Adell Harris said. “We wish her the best of luck in the future.”
