Preparations underway for first PGA Tour event in Wilmington since 1971

The Eagle Point Golf Club held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations for the Wells Fargo Championship to take place in May 2017, the first PGA Tour event in Wilmington since 1971.

“It’s going to be exciting. We’re going to try to put on a show,” said Billy Anderson, a professional and Eagle Point Course member.

Tickets will go on sale beginning October 12 at www.wellsfargochampionship.com or by calling (800) 945-0777.

Eagle Point anticipates between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators at the course per day. Parking for the event is an initial issue – Eagle Point has a small membership and there is currently just one entrance to the course itself.

“We have a lot of ideas right now. Two lots are for sale right now – who knows what’s going to be here in 19 months,” said Kym Hougham, Executive Director of the event. “I know it’s a big concern, but I don’t know how to tell anyone where that’s going be if we don’t know if the lots are going to be available – the ones that we want. If we can get the ones we want, it’s going to be great."

Tentatively, the Golf Channel will air the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, with CBS picking up the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.

The Wells Fargo Championship, like many PGA Tour events, has an emphasis on charity, with over $18 million raised since it began in 2003.

