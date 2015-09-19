UNCW Wins Courtyard by Marriott Classic

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Led by tournament co-MVP’s Nicole Lott and Kristen Powell, who combined for 22 kills and just one hitting error, UNCW rolled past Stetson, 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-21) in the championship game of the Courtyard by Marriott Classic on Saturday at Hanover Hall.

The Seahawks captured the tournament title with a 3-0 mark and improved to 9-3 on the season. The Hatters, who finished 2-1, dipped to 5-8 with the road loss.

Lott held match-high honors with 12 kills while Powell had 10 kills in 14 attacks. UNCW hit .280 for the match while posting a 12.5-3 advantage in blocks. Freshman Anna Moss led the effort upfront, finishing with six total blocks.

McKenna Foster led Stetson with eight kills as the Hatters hit .040 with 30 kills in 100 attacks.

UNCW’s Alyssa Desjardin recorded a double-double with 20 assists and 11 digs. Lindsay Hartmann collected a match-high 12 digs for the Seahawks.

How it happened: UNCW relied on its defense in the first two sets, forcing Stetson to hit -.107 in the opener and then recording 7.5 blocks in the second set.

Notes: UNCW opened its home schedule with three consecutive sweeps … The win was number 93 for UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek … Powell was named MVP of a tournament for the second time this season while Lott earned All-Tournament honors for the third time … After cruising through the first two sets, the teams forged six ties and four lead changes … The Seahawks hit .302 for the weekend and out blocked their opponents, 25.5-12 … 12 different Seahawks saw action in the match.