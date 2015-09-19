UNCW volleyball takes down Presbyterian 3-0

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Kristen Powell’s nine kills led a balanced UNCW offense as the Seahawks celebrated their home opener with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-3) sweep of Presbyterian in the Courtyard by Marriott Classic at Hanover Hall on Friday.

The Seahawks halted a brief two-match losing skid with the win to improve to 7-3 on the season. The Blue Hose, meanwhile, dropped their fourth consecutive match to dip to 2-9.

Powell’s nine kills led UNCW while Meredith Peacock and Nicole Lott chipped in seven kills apiece. The Seahawks finished with a .387 hitting average, committing just eight hitting errors in 75 attacks.

Four players finished with three kills each for Presbyterian, which hit just -.069 for the match.

PC’s Mikayla Register and UNCW Alyssa Desjardins tied for match-high honors with eight digs apiece. Desjardins did have a match-high 16 assists.

Up Next: The Seahawks play UMES at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and close out the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. first-serve against Stetson.

How it happened: UNCW hit a season-high .387 on the night while forcing its opponent to finish with a negative hitting average for the second time this season. The Seahawks had 12 kills in 19 attempts with no hitting errors in the third set (.632)

Notes: The win was the first for UNCW against Presbyterian in the brief three-match series with the Big South member … UNCW’s three points allowed in the third set was a school-record since the NCAA went to 25-point rally scoring in 2008, the previous low was eight against Stetson on Sept. 7, 2012 … UNCW held Campbell to negative hitting earlier this season (-.038) … Both teams finished with four blocks apiece … UNCW’s seven aces were second most this season, trailing only a 10-ace performance against Appalachian State (Aug. 29) … The victory was UNCW’s fourth straight home-opening win … Tonight’s home opener was the latest in a season since 2004 when UNCW played its home opener on Sept. 21.