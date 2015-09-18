Coaching great Bobby Bowden speaks in Wilmington

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden believes college football is in great shape.

Bowden was the guest speaker for the Wilmington Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Thursday, and spoke about the state of college football.

“To me it’s the best it, to me it’s because the offense is so far ahead of the defense. You know the scores are 55-40, no 7-6 like they were at one time. People love offense, people love offense.”

Bowden, who is the second all-time winningest coach in division 1 history, won 389 before retiring in 2009. He also won two National titles while at Florida State in 1993 and 1999.

The 85-year-old Bowden now travels the country speaking at numerous FCA events.

