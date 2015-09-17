Ryan Mantlo to take over as Cape Fear C.C. Athletic Director

Cape Fear Community College is making a change at the top of their Athletic Department. (Source: Cape Fear C.C.

Men’s basketball coach Ryan Mantlo will take over as the Sea Devils Athletic Director. An official announcement is expected Friday by the school.

Mantlo replaces Robbie McGee, who served as the Sea Devils AD for the past 15 years.

