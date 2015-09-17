Ryan Mantlo to take over as Cape Fear C.C. Athletic Director

Cape Fear Community College is making a change at the top of their Athletic Department.
Men’s basketball coach Ryan Mantlo will take over as the Sea Devils Athletic Director. An official announcement is expected Friday by the school.
Mantlo replaces Robbie McGee, who served as the Sea Devils AD for the past 15 years.
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.