Hammerheads and Riverhounds play to 1-1 draw

Wilmington Hammerheads Press Release

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds each notched one point in USL’s Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night at Legion Stadium. Vini Dantas salvaged the lone point for the Riverhounds as they still have an opportunity to make playoffs, while Andrae Campbell tallied his first individual goal of the season for the Hammerheads.

Wilmington scored the first goal of the night following a sequence of passes between Brian Ackley, Aaron Wheeler, and Andrae Campbell midway through the first half. Ackley maintained control at the top of the penalty box and popped a pass out wide to Wheeler who took one swift touch on the ball, putting it back into the penalty box for Campbell to finish with a quick one touch shot into the far corner of the net.

Pittsburgh dominated the first half with five shots on goal compared to Wilmington’s mere two and with minutes remaining, the Riverhounds developed their closest opportunity thus far attempting to equalize. Rob Vincent took a shot off a Pittsburgh corner kick that was deflected by goalkeeper Andre Rawls and bounced back into play in the penalty area. Vincent followed with a another shot attempt that nearly slide into the back of the net, but was stopped on the goal line by Ross Tomaselli after he was able to get a foot on the ball at the back post allowing Rawls time to recover for the save.

The Riverhounds were forced to play a man down following the ejection of defender Sterling Flunder in the 53rd minute of the match after bringing down Justin Moose. The player differential was not enough to keep Pittsburgh at bay and Vini Dantas scored the equalizer in the 70th minute on a header into the far right post from a cross by Matt Dallman.

Pittsburgh still remains on the cusp of securing a spot in the playoffs as they prepare to take on the Rochester Rhinos and the Harrisburg City Islanders in the upcoming week.