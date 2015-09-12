Cody Stanley hit with 80 game suspension

NEW YORK (AP) - Cardinals catcher Cody Stanley has been suspended for 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.



Stanley spent most of this season at Triple-A Memphis, but was promoted to St. Louis when major league rosters expanded on Sept. 1. It is the seventh suspension announced this year under the big league program.



Stanley went 4 for 10 with three RBIs in nine games with the NL Central leaders.



Major League Baseball says Stanley tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. The suspension is effective immediately.



The league announced the punishment on Sunday.

