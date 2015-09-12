UNCW women's soccer beats Richmond 4-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Maddie McCormick (Alexis I. DuPont H.S./Newark, Del.) scored two goals as UNCW (4-3-0) earned its third straight win with a 4-0 victory over Richmond (2-3-0) in the UNCW Hilton Garden Inn Mayfaire Invitational at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

The Seahawks, who were playing their home opener after six straight road games, have won four of their last five contests after opening the season with back-to-back losses.

After giving UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a 25-yard shot to the far post, McCormick upped the Seahawks’ advantage to 2-0 just over 12 minutes into the second half when she took a pass from junior defender Lauren Nalevaiko (Ardrey Kell H.S./Charlotte, N.C.) and scored on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

With 17:54 remaining, junior defender Madison Melnick (William Mason H.S./Mason, Ohio) extended the advantage when she knocked in her second goal of the season on a rebound of a shot by senior defender Morgan Leyble (Jacksonville H.S./Jacksonville, N.C.).

Senior midfielder Stephanie Bronson (Leesville H.S./Raleigh, N.C.) increased the margin to 4-0 with 2:13 remaining after collecting a loose ball and scoring her second goal of the year on a 25-yard shot.

Led by junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy (Lake Norman H.S./Huntersville, N.C.), who made one save in the victory, the Seahawks limited Richmond to a season-low five shots en route to their second shutout of the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Jessica Stanfill (Fitzgerald H.S./Fitzgerald, Ga.) tallied three saves for the Spiders, who suffered their second shutout loss.

#SeahawkStats: The start of the game was delayed by 40 minutes due to lightning in the area … In addition, the first game of the day between Campbell and St. John’s was also delayed by 30 minutes due to lightning … UNCW has won seven consecutive games in the Hilton Garden Inn Mayfaire Invitational … The Seahawks earned their second win over the Spiders in eight all-time meetings … It was UNCW’s first win against Richmond since Sept. 27, 1997, a 2-1 victory in Richmond … The four goals scored by UNCW are the most by a team in the series … Friday’s game marked the return of UNCW graduate and former women’s soccer assistant coach Mika Elovaara, who is an assistant coach for the Spiders … McCormick posted her third career multi-goal game … In addition, she became the eighth player in school history with 20 career goals and the ninth player to reach 50 career points … McCormick also recorded her seventh career game-winning goal, which is tied for sixth in school history … UNCW has won three straight games for the first time since a three-game win streak from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 last year … During the current three-game win streak, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a 7-1 margin.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW will complete play at the Hilton Garden Inn Mayfaire Invitational on Sunday afternoon by facing Campbell at 2:30 p.m. St. John’s and Richmond will play in the first game at 12 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 4, Richmond 0

Richmond 0 0 - 0

UNCW 1 3 - 4

Goals: Richmond – n/a; UNCW – Maddie McCormick 2 (39:45, 57:01), Madison Melnick (72:06), Stephanie Bronson (87:47). Assists: Richmond – n/a; UNCW – Lauren Nalevaiko, Morgan Leyble. Saves: Richmond – Jessica Stanfill 3 (90:00, 4 goals allowed), TEAM 1; UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 1 (90:00, 0 goals allowed), TEAM 1. Shots: Richmond – 5; UNCW – 17. Corner Kicks: Richmond – 4; UNCW – 9. Attendance: 845.