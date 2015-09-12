UNCW volleyball takes down North Carolina 3-2

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Behind a team-high 17 kills, including one on the final point of the match, by junior Nicole Lott, UNCW rallied to edge North Carolina, 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13) in volleyball action on Friday at Carmichael Arena.



The Seahawks improved to 6-1 with the non-conference road win while the Tar Heels dipped to 2-5. It was UNCW’s first win in the series, which resumed for the first time since 1993.



UNCW’s win snapped a 24-match home-winning streak at Carmichael for the Tar Heels.



Lott narrowly missed a double-double with nine digs and added six blocks on the evening. Setter Alyssa Desjardins recorded her first double-double of the season with 18 assists and 10 digs. Lindsay Hartmann, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, held match-high honors with 25 digs.



Hayley McCorkle paced UNC with a match-high 19 kills while Leigh Andrew added 14 of her own. The Tar Heels had 66 kills on the night, but did commit 41 hitting errors.



Both teams hit .140 on the evening, but UNCW out blocked the Heels, 15-9.5. UNCW freshman Anna Moss tied her season-high with eight total blocks while Meredith Peacock added six.



Quotable: “The team played with unbelievable heart and relentlessness,” said UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek. “Our blocking came through once again and forced UNC to make some uncharacteristic errors. The team held their composure with multiple players scoring some crucial points. I am just so proud of the team for believing in themselves and truly playing fearless.”



How it happened: With UNCW needing to win the fourth set to extend the match, the Seahawks broke a 16-all deadlock with a 5-1 run for a 21-17 lead on their way to a 25-20 win. In the fifth and deciding set, UNCW trailed, 11-8, before a pair of UNC hitting errors and a kill by Lott tied the set at 11-all. UNCW forced another hitting error to take a 14-13 lead and Lott closed out the match with her 17th kill of the night.



Notes: North Carolina was ranked earlier in the season, but entered the match receiving votes for the AVCA Top-25 … There were 12 ties and five lead changes in the second set and 12 ties and six changes in the fourth … UNC had swept third-ranked Stanford Thursday night … UNCW set a season-high with 15 blocks … Bella Borgiotti had a season-high 16 assists and three blocks for UNCW … The Seahawks are 2-0 versus the ACC this season also having beaten Clemson in the season opener.



Up next: The Seahawks visit Duke for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.