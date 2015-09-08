Where to Adopt Pets - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Where to Adopt Pets

Are you looking for a new pet? Here's a list of various organizations in the area to adopt your furever friend.

New Hanover Humane Society
2405 North 23rd Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
Phone: 910-763-6692
Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home. Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.

Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue
3367 St. Charles Place
Southport, NC 28461
Phone: 910-457-6340

New Hanover County Animal Control
220 Division Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Phone: 910-798-7500

Sunburst Foundation
PO Box 7527
Wilmington, NC 28406
Phone: 910-622-0011

Columbus Humane Society
PO Box 742
Whiteville, NC 28472
Phone: 910-640-3700

Columbus County Animal Control
288 Legion Drive
Whiteville, NC  28472 
Phone: (910) 641-3945 

Adopt an Angel
PO Box 15905
Wilmington, NC 28408
Phone: 910-392-0557

Monty's Home
P.O. Box 821
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-297-1338

Noble Shepherd Rescue|
P.O. Box 742
Columbia, SC 29202

Pender County Humane Society
1407 NC Highway 53 W
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-259-7022

Pender County Animal Control
3280 New Savannah Rd
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone:  910-259-1484

Wilmington Animal Healthcare
6801 Gordon Road
Wilmington, NC 28411
Phone: 910-791-7101

German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions
PO Box 471
Fuquay Varina, NC  27526
Phone: 910-262-78596

Paws Place Animal rescue
3701 E. Boiling Spring Rd.
Winnabow, NC 28459
Phone: 910-845-PAWS (7297)

Cape Fear Rescue League

Carolina Basset Hound Rescue
Located in Wilmington, but based in SC
PO Box 80082
Charleston, SC  29416

Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue

Coastal Animal Rescue Effort

