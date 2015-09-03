ECU's Trevon Brown placed on probation for violation

ECU Press Release

GREENVILLE, N.C. - East Carolina Head Football Coach Ruffin McNeill announced Thursday that he received formal notification from the University's Office of Rights and Responsibilities that sophomore outside receiver Trevon Brown has been placed on probation for a violation of the student code of conduct.

General terms of the probation prohibits students from representing ECU in school activities, which for Brown will span until Sept. 20.

The disciplinary action, which was administered after a review hearing prior to the Pirates' season opener against Towson, stemmed from a residence hall policy violation that occurred while Brown was hosting friends in his dorm. As the registered resident of the room, Brown accepted responsibility for the actions of his guests and has already completed other required sanctions.

"Trevon has matured during his time here both on and off the field, so it's no surprise that he did the right thing and handled it responsibly," McNeill said. "He achieved honor roll status in the classroom last spring and continues to grow in life."

Brown, from Wilmington, played in eight games and made 14 receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns in 2014.