UNCW and High Point play to scoreless tie

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior goalkeeper Sean Melvin (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) made one save en route to his eighth career shutout as UNCW opened its season with a 0-0 double-overtime draw against High Point in front of a crowd of 1,421 fans at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

Led by Melvin, the Seahawks allowed just four shots by the Panthers, including no attempts in the overtime periods. UNCW recorded seven shots in the match, including an attempt in each of the extra periods.

Senior goalkeeper Kody Palmer (Westfield H.S./Centreville, Va.) did not record a save en route to earning the shutout for the Panthers.

#SeahawkStats: The Seahawks opened the season with an overtime game for the fifth time in the last 11 years … UNCW is now 4-2-1 in its last seven season openers … The Seahawks are also 3-0-1 in their last four matches against High Point and hold a 10-4-1 series advantage … UNCW has now played in seven overtime games since the beginning of last season … Freshmen Matt Morgan (Chattahoochee H.S./Johns Creek, Ga.) and Joel Bylander (Stockholm, Sweden) made the first start of their college careers … Fellow freshmen Shane Mecham (Blacksburg H.S./Blacksburg, Va.) and Matt Gianfortone (Leesville Road H.S./Raleigh, N.C.) also played in their first career game.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks: UNCW continues its slate of in-state rivals to begin the season on Monday night by traveling to UNCG for a 7 p.m. non-conference contest against the Spartans.

Men’s College Soccer: UNCW 0, High Point 0 (2OT)

High Point 0 0 0 0 - 0

UNCW 0 0 0 0 - 0

Saves: HPU – Kody Palmer 0 (110:00, 0 goals allowed); UNCW – Sean Melvin 1 (110:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: HPU – 4; UNCW – 7. Corner Kicks: HPU – 4; UNCW – 5. Attendance: 1,421.

- UNCWSports.com -