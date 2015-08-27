UNCW women's basketball releases non-conference schedule

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women’s basketball team will gear up for the 2015-16 Colonial Athletic Association season with a tough non-conference schedule, including match-ups against three NCAA Tournament teams from last year.

“Our goal in scheduling this year was to improve our overall strength of schedule in order to create a better opportunity for postseason participation,” Coach Adell Harris said. “I also believe competing against quality programs with great coaches will prepare us for CAA play.”

The Seahawks, who played a school-record 17 games last year, will have 6 of their 11 non-conference games played inside Trask Coliseum. They will open the regular season on Sunday, Nov. 15, by hosting UNC Pembroke at 2 p.m.

After visiting Richmond on Nov. 23, the Seahawks return home for the UNCW Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Classic, which will run on Nov. 27-28. Davidson, Jacksonville and Bowling Green will join the Seahawks for the two-day event, which will feature two games each day.

UNCW opens the month of December by traveling to former CAA rival VCU for a game on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Following a break for exams, the Seahawks return to the road to visit Norfolk State on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

A quick stretch of three games in five days will follow for UNCW, beginning with a Dec. 15 contest against Stetson. Before the Seahawks break for the holidays, they will welcome Ohio, East Carolina and Chattanooga to Trask Coliseum for the Seahawks Hampton Inn Christmas Invitational on Dec. 18-19. Ohio and Chattanooga both reached the NCAA Tournament last year.

“For the second year in a row, we will have a Thanksgiving Classic and a Christmas Invitational,” Harris said. “I love playing two games in two days because it prepares us for the postseason. This also gives our fans an opportunity to get to Trask Coliseum during the holidays between shopping and eating.”

The Seahawks close out the calendar year with a pair of road games, traveling to North Florida on Dec. 29 and Duke on Dec. 31.

In addition to the regular season games, UNCW will host Mount Olive in an exhibition game on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

The remainder of the regular season schedule, including the CAA slate, will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2015-16 UNCW women’s basketball season are available by calling the UNCW Ticket Office at 800-808-UNCW or by visiting the Tickets page at UNCWSports.com.