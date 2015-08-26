Connor Barth re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wilmington native Connor Barth has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The news comes less than 12 hours after the former Hoggard standout was released by the Denver Broncos.

This will be Barth’s second stint with Tampa Bay. He played five seasons with the Buccaneers from 2009-13.

Barth missed the entire 2013 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. After rehabbing from the injury, Barth was cut by the Bucs in 2014.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.