UNCW 's Goodwin scores game-winning goal with two seconds in regulation

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Nathaniel Goodwin (W.A. Hough H.S./Huntersville, N.C.) scored the game-winning goal with two seconds remaining in regulation to lead UNCW to a 2-1 victory over Coastal Carolina in an exhibition contest at the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.

With 10 seconds remaining, Goodwin took a long outlet pass from freshman Ben Fisher and beat a Coastal defender before slipping a low shot into the goal for the deciding goal.

After a scoreless first half, the Chanticleers claimed a 1-0 lead just 58 seconds into the second half when junior forward Tobenna Uzo (Houston, Texas) headed in a crossing pass from freshman forward Jair Espinoza (San Miguel Petapa, Guatemala).

The Chanticleers, who are ranked 21st in the NSCAA Division I Preseason Rankings, held the advantage until the 83rd minute when Goodwin sent a pass inside the penalty area for Fisher, who scored on a low shot to the far post.

Junior Sean Melvin (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) and senior Sam Williams (Fayetteville Academy/Clinton, N.C.) combined to make four saves as Coastal Carolina held a 17-11 advantage in shots.

The Seahawks will complete their exhibition schedule on Sunday, Aug. 23 when they visit Winthrop for a 2 p.m. match. Coastal Carolina will host North Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 22 in its final exhibition match.

Coastal Carolina 0 1 - 1

UNCW 0 2 - 2

Goals: CCU – Tobenna Uzo (45:58); UNCW – Ben Fisher (82:13), Nathaniel Goodwin (89:58). Assists: CCU – Jair Espinoza; UNCW – Nathaniel Goodwin. Shots: CCU – 17; UNCW – 11. Saves: CCU – 2; UNCW – 4. Corner Kicks: CCU – 4; UNCW – 7. Attendance: 569.