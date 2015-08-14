Seahawks win big in the Bahamas

UNCW Press Release



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Junior transfer Chris Flemmings poured in 16 points to lead five players in double figures as UNCW blew past the Providence Storm, 115-74, on Friday in the first of two games for the Seahawks in the BTC Summer of Thunder 2015 hosted by the Bahamas Basketball Federation.

Second-year head coach Kevin Keatts and his revamped club, making its tournament debut, dominated the Bahamas club from the outset at Sir Kendall Isaacs Gymnasium. UNCW built a 48-31 halftime cushion and cruised to the convincing 41-point win from there.

“I was very happy with our energy on both ends of the floor,” said Keatts. “I especially thought we were very good in transition. I thought our guys played really unselfish basketball.”

The new-look Seahawks wrap up the program’s first foreign trip since 2011 with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off Saturday against the 1-3 Patron Regulators.

The Providence Storm, meanwhile, dipped to 1-3 for the tournament following losses to UNCW, Ball State (80-61) and Georgia Tech (115-81) and a win over Southern Utah (79-73).

Flemmings, a walk-on transfer guard from Barton, made 6-of-11 field goals en route to his game-high total. Freshman guard Mark Matthews (14), junior guard Denzel Ingram (12), graduate forward Dylan Sherwood (12) and freshman guard C.J. Bryce (10) rounded out UNCW’s double digit scorers.

The Seahawks shot 60.1 percent from the floor on 41-of-68 field goals and made 12-of-15 free throws. The Providence Storm converted just 35.8 percent of their field goals on 24-of-67 shooting.

Made possible through private funding, the trip for the Seahawks is part of the BTC Summer of Thunder 2015, a three-week round robin tournament featuring 15 NCAA Division I teams and several island teams. The facility is about five miles from the team’s headquarters at the Atlantis Resort.

In addition to UNCW, other teams competing in the BTC Summer of Thunder 2015 include Ball State, Bethune-Cookman, UCF, Dayton, Eastern Illinois, Georgia Tech, Middle Tennessee State, North Florida, North Dakota State, Southern Utah, St. Louis, Texas-Arlington, Youngstown State and West Virginia.