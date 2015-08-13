UNCW men's soccer picked to finish second in the CAA

UNCW Press Release
RICHMOND, Virginia – Senior forward Colin Bonner (Reservoir H.S./Fulton, Md.) and junior goalkeeper Sean Melvin (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) of the UNCW men’s soccer team have been named as selections on the 2015 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Team according to a vote of the league’s head coaches.
In addition, sophomore defender Brayden Smith (West Forsyth H.S./Clemmons, N.C.) earned honorable mention distinction on the Preseason All-CAA Team.
A starter in all 20 matches last year, Bonner was the Seahawks’ second-leading scorer after tallying four goals with four assists. He earned first team All-CAA notice as a junior and was named to the NSCAA All-Midwest Region second team. In three seasons with the Seahawks, Bonner has scored 16 goals with 9 assists while starting 53 of 56 contests.
Meanwhile, Melvin earned Preseason All-CAA accolades after a solid sophomore season. He started 14 contests and posted a 0.95 goals against average after allowing just 14 goals in 1,332 minutes. In addition, he was tied for fifth in the CAA after posting five shutouts. In two years at UNCW, he has recorded seven shutouts with a 1.30 goals against average.
Smith started 14 of 16 contests last year for the Seahawks and earned a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team. He tallied the first goal of his college career in the Seahawks’ 2-0 victory over Hofstra and also contributed an assists in wins over South Carolina and Duke.
After finishing in a tie for the CAA regular season title last year, the Seahawks were picked to finish second in the conference standings in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Delaware, which reached the CAA Championship and also claimed a piece of the regular season crown a year ago, was selected as the preseason favorite to win the championship.
The Seahawks will open their exhibition season on Saturday, August 15 by hosting Coastal Carolina at the UNCW Soccer Stadium. Tickets are available by calling the UNCW Ticket Office at 800-808-UNCW or by visiting the Tickets page at UNCWSports.com.
2015 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Predicted Order of Finish
1. Delaware – 60 points (5 first place votes)
2. UNCW – 50 points (2 first place votes)
3. Hofstra – 44 points
4. James Madison – 41 points (2 first place votes)
T-5. Elon – 39 points
T-5. Northeastern – 39 points
T-7. Drexel – 21 points
T-7. William & Mary – 21 points
9. College of Charleston – 9 points
2015 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Colin Bonner, UNCW F Sr. Fulton, Md.
Guillermo Delgado, Delaware F Jr. Tres Cantos, Spain
Frantzdy Pierrot, Northeastern F So. Port-au-Prince, Haiti
James Brace, Elon MF Sr. Hartlepool, England
Joe Dipre, Delaware MF Sr. Betchworth, England
Joseph Holland, Hofstra MF Jr. London, England
Miguel Salazar, Elon MF Sr. Guanajuato, Mexico
Bjarki Aðalsteinsson, JMU D Sr. Kopavogur, Iceland
Nathan Diehl, Elon D Jr. Birmingham, Ala.
Harri Hawkins, Hofstra D Sr. Cambridge, England
Sean Melvin, UNCW GK Jr. Victoria, British Columbia
Kyle Morton, James Madison GK Jr. West Chester, Pa.
2015 CAA PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Guillermo Delgado, Delaware
Honorable Mention (multiple votes): Jackson Eskay, F/MF, William & Mary; William Eskay, F/MF, William & Mary; Daniel Grundei, D, Hofstra; Nico Rittmeyer, F, College of Charleston; Brayden Smith, D, UNCW
- UNCWSports.com -
