North Carolina suspends DB Malik Simmons for 2 games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has suspended defensive back Malik Simmons for two games.



Coach Larry Fedora announced the decision Friday, one day after misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and marijuana possession against Simmons were deferred.



Fedora says Simmons "did not meet the standards" of the program. Simmons was suspended from the team July 24 after his resisting arrest charge came earlier that week in Chapel Hill. He was arrested May 16 on the drug charge.



His attorney says he must complete 24 hours of community service, issue a written apology to the arresting officer and pay court costs by Feb. 4.



Fedora reinstated him Monday and he took part in the team's first practice of camp. Simmons will continue to practice but won't be eligible to play until Sept. 19 against Illinois.

