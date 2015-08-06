NWS issues Tornado Warning for Bladen County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Bladen County until 5 p.m.

People living in the area should:

- Seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building.

- Protect your head.

- Turn the volume up on WECT-TV and listen to the coverage for updates or watch live on mobile here: http://bit.ly/18l5Vot

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.