NWS issues Tornado Warning for Bladen County

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Bladen County until 5 p.m.

People living in the area should:

- Seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building.
- Protect your head.
- Turn the volume up on WECT-TV and listen to the coverage for updates or watch live on mobile here: http://bit.ly/18l5Vot

