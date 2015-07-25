Louisville keeps Hammerheads winless at home

Wilmington, NC – Louisville City FC moves into second place in the USL’s Eastern Conference following a 3-1 victory over Wilmington Hammerheads FC at Legion Stadium on Saturday night.

Within the first five minutes of the match, Charlie Adams was pulled down in the penalty box offering Louisville a penalty kick and a chance to take the lead. Magnus Rasmussen was selected to step up and take the shot, but kicked the ball directly into the hands of Hammerheads goalkeeper André Rawls. Wilmington was offered the same opportunity in the 24th minute of the match after Bryan Burke took down Qudus Lawal in Louisville territory. Forward Brian Ackley took the penalty kick and put the Hammerheads on the board following a low ball into the right corner of the net passing goalkeeper Scott Goodwin, tallying his second individual goal of the season.

Matt Fondy equalized the score in first half stoppage time with a header played off of a corner kick by Enrique Montano, notching his 12th goal of the season with Louisville and moving him into second place contention for most goals scored in USL this season.Lawal had hopes of taking the lead for the Hammerheads early in the second half as he took hard shot on goal that deflected off the bottom side of the crossbar, bouncing out and back into play. Louisville’s second goal of the night came off a set piece in the 51st minute. Adams found the foot of Conor Shanosky with a free kick from the far side, curling the ball into the goal and lacing the left side of the net. Rawls attempted the diving save, but the shot was just out of reach to maintain the standing draw.

Minutes later, Louisville fired again in the 56th minute as Adams rocketed the ball into the upper 90 above Rawls’ right shoulder, skimming down the back of the net for the team’s third goal of the night. Lawal once again tried to decrease Wilmington’s deficit in 63rd minute, curling the ball around a wall of defenders from a free kick. The shot just nearly crossed the goal line on the turf, but was put to a halt by the hands of Goodwin.

The Hammerheads notched several attempts on goal as the end of the match approached. Right on the brink of stoppage time, Christian Bassogog put up a cross that was deflected by a defender giving Will Heaney a chance for a full volley that soared just above the crossbar. Sunny Jane served up the final attempt for Wilmington with corner kick that glided over the heads of all players right before the final whistle leaving Louisville with the victory.