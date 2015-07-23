David Kostyal earns All-America honors

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW rising senior David Kostyal earned Golf Coaches Association of America Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar honors following a strong debut season with the Seahawk men’s golf program.

Kostyal finished his junior season second on the team with a 74.8 stroke average while playing in seven events and totaling 20 rounds of play. He fashioned five rounds of par or better golf and carded a career-low round of 70 in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Championship. Kostyal finished tied for third in the tournament, his best outing of the season.

Kostyal produced four top-20 finishes, finishing 18th in the both the Rees Jones Intercollegiate and the Colonial Athletic Association championships. He also finished 20th at the Seahawk Intercollegiate.