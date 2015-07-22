Nowlin's 6 RBI lead Sharks past HiToms

Wilmington Sharks Press Release

On the night of Sharknado 3’s premiere on televisions across the globe, the Wilmington Sharks (23-21) used a storm of an offensive onslaught to defeat the High Point - Thomasville HiToms (22-23) by a score of 10-2 on Wednesday night at Finch Field in Thomasville.

The storm began in the top of the first inning as Wilmington brought in three runs on three hits, including RBI doubles by Sam Foy and Kyle Nowlin. The winds intensified as four more runs came across in the third.

Matt Whatley drew a walk and stole a base. Sharks would be on the corners following Sam Foy’s second hit of the ballgame. Foy finished the night 3-5 with an RBI and three scored runs. Alex Destino’s single brought in Whatley. With two men on, Kyle Nowlin deposited a fastball beyond the fence in left-center field to clear the bases.

Sharks starter Hunter Smith earned the win after throwing six solid innings. He allowed just one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking a single HiTom. Jack Metcalf, Bill Little, Trey Jones, and Joe Bialkowski worked in relief of Smith.

Smith and the Sharks pitching staff got more offensive support as Kyle Nowlin hit his second homerun of the night in the seventh inning to finish the ballgame 3-3 with 6 RBIs and 10 total bases.

Foy, Destino, Nowlin were a combined 9-12 with 9 RBIs and 18 total bases, while scoring 7 of the teams 10 runs on the night.