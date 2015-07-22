Wilmington burglary suspect has long history

In 2012, the Monkey Junction Pit Stop was robbed. Surveillance video caught the thief falling through the ceiling, then bashing out the window.

Police were able to identify David Cox as the suspect because of a tattoo on his back.

One year later, Lisa Eakins was at her home when she heard a strange noise coming from her bedroom.

“It turns out he was sawing my screen on my window,” said Eakins. “I ran to the bathroom and locked the door."

The thief never got in her home, but did break in to the garage, stealing a five dollar bill and a pair of earrings. Police caught David Cox in the neighborhood the same night.

Fast forward to last Sunday, where Cox has been accused of doing it again..

Dan Escarsega and his wife arrived home from church Sunday afternoon to find him walking out of their bedroom with two duffel bags stuffed with money, jewelry and a gun. After wrestling with Cox, Escarsega threw him down the stairs and chased him through the neighborhood until police arrived.

This repeat robber has been around the block, but he isn’t doing it alone.

Tina Murray was also arrested for the Sunday break-in. She is accused of waiting down the street in a get-away car. They’ve been involved in the same crime at least two times.

"She's just as guilty as he is," said Eakins.

After the arrest on Sunday, Murray is out of jail, but Cox remains there under a $200,000 bond.

Currently, his pending charges are:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Felony breaking and entering, 2 counts

Possession of firearm by a felon

Possession of schedule II controlled substance

Pretrial release violation

Felony larceny, 2 counts

Resist/Delay/Obstruct public officers

Possession of burglary tools

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.