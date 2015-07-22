Whiteville's Gore commits to East Carolina - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Whiteville's Gore commits to East Carolina

Gore commits to East Carolina (Source: WECT) Gore commits to East Carolina (Source: WECT)
WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Whiteville pitcher Mackenzie Gore isn’t wasting anytime making up his mind on where he wants to play college baseball.

Gore, who is a rising junior, announced on twitter that he has committed to play at East Carolina.

Last season as a sophomore Gore was 8-1 with a 0.18 ERA.

Gore helped lead the Wolfpack to back-to-back State Championships as a freshman and sophomore, and was the Most Outstanding Player in each championship series.

He also had offers from Clemson, UNC, N.C. State, and UNCW.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly