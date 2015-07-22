Whiteville's Gore commits to East Carolina

Whiteville pitcher Mackenzie Gore isn’t wasting anytime making up his mind on where he wants to play college baseball.

Gore, who is a rising junior, announced on twitter that he has committed to play at East Carolina.

Last season as a sophomore Gore was 8-1 with a 0.18 ERA.

Gore helped lead the Wolfpack to back-to-back State Championships as a freshman and sophomore, and was the Most Outstanding Player in each championship series.

He also had offers from Clemson, UNC, N.C. State, and UNCW.

