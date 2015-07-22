Pinehurst No. 2 to host 2024 U.S. Open

USGA Press Release

FAR HILLS, N.J. (July 22, 2015) – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s famed Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C., has been selected by the United States Golf Association (USGA) as the site of the 2024 U.S. Open Championship. The dates of the championship are June 13-16.

“Pinehurst has elevated itself to one of the great and historic places in golf in this country,” said Thomas J. O’Toole Jr., USGA president. “Some say it’s our St. Andrews – it’s certainly something special, and that’s why we’re going back there for the 2024 U.S. Open.”

Prior to the 2024 U.S. Open, Pinehurst will host the 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship and the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship. The resort hosted the historic back-to-back U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open Championships in June 2014, won by Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie.

“It’s quite a compliment for Pinehurst to extend to us such generous invitations for both the U.S. Amateur in 2019 and the U.S. Open in 2024, right on the heels of our marvelous experience with the back-to-back U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open last year,” said Diana Murphy, USGA vice president and Championship Committee chairman.

The 2024 U.S. Open will mark the fourth U.S. Open and 11th USGA championship at Pinehurst. In addition to the unprecedented 2014 Opens, the USGA has conducted these national championships at Pinehurst No. 2: the 1962 U.S. Amateur (won by Labron Harris Jr.); the 1989 U.S. Women’s Amateur (won by Vicki Goetze-Ackerman); the 1994 U.S. Senior Open (won by Simon Hobday); the 1999 U.S. Open (won by Payne Stewart); the 2005 U.S. Open (won by Michael Campbell) and the 2008 U.S. Amateur (won by Danny Lee).

Donald Ross designed the course, which opened in 1907. Ross would fine-tune the layout several times until his death in 1948. Rees Jones completed renovations prior to the 1999 U.S. Open. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw completed a restoration of the course in March 2011 that brought back many of the design characteristics from Ross’ own 1935 renovation.

“There are so many iconic holes at Pinehurst,” said USGA Executive Director Mike Davis. “Take the fifth hole, which we played as a par 5 (in 2014) – a great risk-reward hole where we saw players laying up in two and having a tricky third shot. We also saw players go for it, and saw some eagles there – but we saw a lot of ‘others,’ too. It’s a great course that requires fine shotmaking and good thinking.”

The club annually conducts the North & South Amateur Championship, a prestigious national competition that began in 1901, as well as the Women’s North & South Amateur, which began just two years later.

Pinehurst No. 2 has also hosted three international championships, the 1967 World Senior Amateur Team, 1980 World Amateur Team and 1980 Women’s World Amateur Team. Other significant championships played on the course include the 1936 PGA Championship (won by Denny Shute), the 1951 Ryder Cup Match (won by the USA), the 1991 Tour Championship (won by Craig Stadler) and the 1992 Tour Championship (won by Paul Azinger).

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named as the site for the 2024 U.S. Open,” said Pinehurst Resort & Country Club President Tom Pashley. “We take great pride in our relationship with the USGA and feel fortunate they have chosen to bring the national championship back to Pinehurst for the fourth time in just 25 years.”

To download video and photo content, including interviews with USGA and Pinehurst Resort & Country Club officials, visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/sp91mhzv7m43xcd/AADYnJyhsTLh6nFSkYu3UvF-a?dl=0. Images related to the announcement can be found here.

The 2016 U.S. Open will be played June 16-19 at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club. Other future U.S. Open sites are: June 15-18, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.; June 14-17, 2018, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.; June 13-16, 2019, at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links; June 18-21, 2020, at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.; June 17-20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.; June 16-19, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.; and June 15-18, 2023, at The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club.

USGA Championships at Pinehurst (Course No. 2)

Championship Years and Winners

1962 U.S. Amateur: Labron E. Harris Jr. def. Downing Gray, 1 up

1989 U.S. Women’s Amateur: Vicki Goetze def. Brandie Burton, 4 and 3

1994 U.S. Senior Open: Simon Hobday by one stroke over Jim Albus and Graham Marsh, 274-275

1999 U.S. Open: Payne Stewart by one stroke over Phil Mickelson, 279-280

2005 U.S. Open: Michael Campbell by two strokes over Tiger Woods, 280-282

2008 U.S. Amateur: Danny Lee def. Drew Kittleson, 5 and 4

2014 U.S. Open: Martin Kaymer by eight strokes over Erik Compton and Rickie Fowler, 271-279

2014 U.S. Women’s Open: Michelle Wie by two strokes over Stacy Lewis, 278-280

