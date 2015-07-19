New Hanover wins ECI Tournament Championship

EAST COAST INVITATIONAL HS BASKETBALL TEAM CAMP
Sunday’s results
ECI Championship Tournament Championship
New Hanover 54, East Chapel Hill 34
JOEMC Championship Tournament Championship
Jacksonville 58, Hoggard 41
JOSC Championship Tournament Championship
Farmville Central 58, Ashley 45
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.