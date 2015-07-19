New Hanover wins ECI Tournament Championship - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover wins ECI Tournament Championship

New Hanover wins ECI Tournament Championship
Jacksonville, NC (WECT) -

EAST COAST INVITATIONAL HS BASKETBALL TEAM CAMP

Sunday’s results

ECI Championship Tournament Championship

New Hanover 54, East Chapel Hill 34

JOEMC Championship Tournament Championship

Jacksonville 58, Hoggard 41

JOSC Championship Tournament Championship

Farmville Central 58, Ashley 45

