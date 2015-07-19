11th ONeill/Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf winners

Surfers battled little surf at the final day of the 11th ONeill/Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf fest. This year winners took home $25,000 in cash and prizes. The event is one of the largest surfing contests on the East Coast. Here are the winners.
Men’s long board
1. Brad Rose
2. Brycen Jernigan
3. Jesse Heter
4. Sean Brennan
Girls long board
1. Karson Lewis
2. Kate Easton
3. Kat Neff
4. Julia Eckel
Girls Short Board
1. Molly Kirk
2. Katie Gordon
3. Grace Mukenfuss
4. Sydney Pittman
14 under
1. Micah Canton
2. Seth Brown
3.Tyson Royston
4. Corey Jackson
15 over
1. Shane Burn
2. Luke Gordon
3. Micah Cantor
4. Robbie McCormick
Pro Final
1. Luke Gordon
2. Evan Thompson
3. Aaron Cormier
4. Jeremy Johnson
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.