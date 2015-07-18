After 10-hour wait for wind, Dustin Johnson leads British - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

By DOUG FERGUSON
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Dustin Johnson survived the longest round and 40 mph gusts with one last birdie for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot lead in the British Open.
    
The morning wind was so strong it blew golf balls on the green and led to a delay of nearly 10 hours. It forced the first Monday finish in the British Open in 27 years.
    
Johnson, coming off a crushing loss at the U.S. Open, was at 10-under 134.
    
Danny Willett got the day off and was one shot behind. He finished his 69 on Friday. Paul Lawrie played bogey-free on the inward nine and shot 70 to finish two shots back.
    
Jordan Spieth, going for the third leg of the Grand Slam, three-putted five times and managed a 72. He was five behind.

