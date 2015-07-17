Marlins nip Sharks 5-4

Wilmington, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks (21-20, 7-8) were handed yet another loss by the Morehead City Marlins (17-21, 6-6) by a score of 5-4 in a back-and-forth game Friday night at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington. Morehead City improves to 6-3 in the summer series against the Sharks.

Sharks starting pitcher Caleb Johnson retired seven consecutive Marlins at the onset of the contest before eventually allowing a single to Chase Stafford. After walking two Marlins and allowing another single, two runs would cross.

Wilmington would not wait long to respond, tying the game in the bottom of the same frame. Andy Austin led off the inning with a walk, and was driven home by catcher Matt Whatley’s homerun - his first of the season.

In typical fashion, Morehead City regained the lead in the fifth inning following a three run homer by Noah Cummings off of Johnson. Johnson stuck it out, facing two more batters, but after walking one he was removed from the game.

Johnson was replaced by Reed Scott and Mike Castellani to finish the night. Morehead City wouldn’t notch another hit, while Scott struck out six and Castellani fanned three.

Give a tip of the cap to Johnson’s opposition, Marlins starter Colton Hathcock. The righty pitched the first seven innings, relenting two runs on four hits, striking out two and wakling three.

Wilmington made it interesting in the eighth after Kennard McDowell’s triple to being the inning. Brett Smith’s single up the middle would score McDowell. Alex Destino singled through the right side and Kyle Nowlin was plucked to load the bases. Sam Foy’s grounder to the backside was enough to bring in another run and get the Sharks within one. They would leave the bases loaded in the eighth.