Moose at home with the Hammerheads

Wilmington Hammerhead midfielder Justin Moose was born and raised in North Carolina. So signing with the Hammerheads in the offseason was a homecoming.

For Moose, who played his college ball at Wake Forest, his playing resume reads more like a world traveler then soccer player.



“It started at DC united, played there for a little over two year. Then I went to the Vancouver Whitecaps for almost three years. Then I went over to Thailand in the premier league for a year. Then I was in Finland for three years and now here” said Moose.



Moose did a lot more than just playing soccer. He had to learn how to communicate with his teammates.



“Learning Thai was a must because I was in a small town where there were no England speaking people. But in Finland everyone was fluent so that was a pretty easy transition.”



One transition that took some getting us to was the different types of food, especially in Thailand.

“You know we had full fish with eye balls and fns for dinner on a regular basis.”



Hammerheads head coach Carson Porter believes his travels have helped keep his career alive.



“It’s just a testament to the guy and he is going to be real proud of his career when that time comes to look back at it” said Porter.

This season Moose has started 12 of 16 games for the Hammerheads, and has scored one goal.

