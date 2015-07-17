Dustin Johnson still in control at St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Danny Willett of England set the target Friday in the British Open. It didn't take Dustin Johnson long to get there.



Johnson picked up three birdies on the front nine at St. Andrews and made the turn at 10-under par for a one-shot lead. Willett played earlier and shot 69 to get through two rounds at 9-under 135.



A burst of heavy rain at dawn flooded the Old Course and forced a delay of more than three hours. Nick Faldo played his final round at St. Andrews and posed on the Swilcan Bridge. The delay means five-time champion Tom Watson might finish close to dark or have to return in the morning to bid farewell.



Jordan Spieth, going after the third leg of the Grand Slam, was four shots behind.

