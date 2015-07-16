Holcomb to battle the best at U.S. Kids World Championship

Holcomb to battle the best in the world (Source: WECT)

Grace Holcomb has fallen in love with the game of golf. Now the soon to be 12-year-old will try to take on the best in the world.

Earlier this year Holcomb qualified for the 15th annual U.S. Kids World Championship July 28th through August 1st at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

“I really like the tournaments because they are fun and they give me a challenge. Ever since I was little and have been doing tournaments I have only had 3 or 4 girls to complete against and some boys “said Holcomb.

For the past year Holcomb has been working hard to improving, each week working with PGA Teaching Professional Donnie Franklin, who has seen plenty improvement in her game.

“She is hitting the golf ball farther; she is getting a bit more confident with her abilities. That is the biggest part of her improvement. She believes in herself now.”



She will face plenty of challengers at the tournament. Annually, more than 1400 kids ages 12 and under from across the United States & more than 30 countries take part.

“She will run into some kids her age that are going to be world beaters when they grow up a lot in a few years” said Franklin.

Holcomb is up for the challenge.

“It’s going to be really hard, but I can believe in myself and do good.”

She is playing her best golf of the year most recently carding a 97, her lowest round of her career.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.