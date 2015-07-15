Blowfish come from behind to beat Sharks 5-3

Wilmington, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks (20-19, 6-7) were handed a loss by the Lexington County Blowfish (19-18, 4-5) by a score of 5-3 in a flip-flopping contest on Wednesday night at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington. This was the only scheduled regular season meeting between these two clubs.

The Blowfish set the tone in the first, bringing across one run on two hits - both of which came with two outs - of Lexington County’s 11 hits on the night, 8 of them came with two outs in the inning.

Kyle Nowlin’s leadoff double kicked off the second. Following two groundouts, Nowlin would come around to score to tie the ballgame. Nowlin scored again in the fourth after he was issued a walk by Blowfish starter Heath Holder. With two outs, Jae Roberts obliterated a pitch to deep left field, resulting in his fifth big bop of the summer to lead the team.

Lexington tied it up again in the fifth following three consecutive hits - following the theme of the ballgame - all of which with two outs. JD Crowe and Bennette Hill would collect RBIs in the process.

Sharks starter Hunter Smith was replaced by Reed Scott after six strong innings and is handed another no-decision while Reed Scott shoulders the loss, allowing a run in each the seventh and eighth.

Mike Castellani picked up his 20th appearance on the summer, facing five batters in the eighth, allowing two hits and striking out one. Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, John Parke tossed a scoreless inning while striking out two Blowfish.

Trevor Bradley, the Coastal Plain League’s top hurler in terms of strikeouts, held the Sharks off the scoreboard through four innings, allowing just three hits while adding 5 strikeouts to his tally, bringing his season total to 57 strikeouts.

The Sharks have now lost 6 of their last 7 contests, being outscored by their opponents by a 46-22 margin during the skid.