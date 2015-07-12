UNCW's Eldridge finishes tied for 8th at Carolinas Amateur

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Final results of the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship from Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Sunday, July 12. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)

The best amateur golfers in the Carolinas put on a show at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course Sunday. In the final round, the top six finishers shot a combined 36-under-par, while making only three bogeys.

The star of the show: 19-year-old Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, NC. The two-time defending Carolinas Amateur champion started Sunday with a two stroke deficit to overcome. Showing his seven-time CGA champion skill, he shot a course record-tying 8-under 64 to win by three over David Kocher of Charlotte, N.C. and Davis Womble of High Point, N.C. With the repeat victory, Jenkins joins F.M. Laxton (1921-'23) of Charlotte, N.C. as the only golfers to win the Carolinas Amateur title three consecutive years.

Jenkins birdied both par-5s on the front nine (No. 2 & 7), then hit a 7 iron to one foot from the cup on the 208 yard, downhill par-3 8th for a tap-in birdie. "I played really well on the front side, even though I only got three under out of it," said Jenkins.

He wasn't the only golfer playing well Sunday morning. Both Kocher and Womble made four birdies with no bogeys on their opening nine holes. Local Stanhope Johnson Jr. of Greensboro, N.C. played his outward nine in 3-under-par. 17-year-old Raleigh native Doc Redman made the turn at 2-under and third round leader Henry Shimp of Charlotte, N.C., was 1-under.

The result, with nine holes to play, five golfers shared the lead at 15-under-par. "I saw that it was tight at the turn," recalled Jenkins, a rising junior at UNC Chapel Hill. "I was a little nervous."

Jenkins hits tee shot on 10th hole knowing he shares lead

with five players. He would birdie the next four holes. [+] Enlarge

Nerves turned into adrenaline. Jenkins pounded his drive on the 604 yard par-5 10th and reached the green in two for an easy birdie. He would then birdie four of his next five holes, climbing to 20-under-par and his ultimate three shot victory. His four-day total of 268 set a Carolinas Amateur scoring record since the championship changed from match play to stroke play in 2010.

Kocher, a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland and Womble, a rising senior at Wake Forest University, gave Jenkins the most chase. Neither had a blemish on their final round scorecard on their way to 17-under second place finishes.

Stephen Franken of Raleigh, N.C., an incoming freshman at NC State University, matched Jenkins' round of the day with his own 64 to place 15th. Two-time Carolinas Amateur champion Paul Simson, also of Raleigh, shot a final round 5-under 67 to finish 12th overall.

In the end, Jenkins' game rose to the importance of the moment. On Sunday he hit 10 of 13 fairways, 16 of 18 greens and 30 putts on his way to hoisting the Richard S. Tufts trophy. In his two previous Carolinas Amateur victories, Jenkins also mounted a final round comeback.

"This one definitely means more than the first two did," said Jenkins. "It's pretty cool and very rewarding."

101st Carolinas Amateur Championship

Greensboro Country Club (Farm)

Greensboro, N.C.

Final Results

July 12, 2015

Place

Player

Score

1

Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, NC

66-69-69-64--268 (-20)

$750.00

T2

David Kocher, Charlotte, NC

68-72-66-65--271 (-17)

$475.00

T2

Davis Womble, High Point, NC

70-70-65-66--271 (-17)

$475.00

T4

Doc Redman, Raleigh, NC

66-67-70-69--272 (-16)

$412.50

T4

Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, NC

69-68-68-67--272 (-16)

$412.50

T6

Carson Young, Pendleton, SC

68-70-70-65--273 (-15)

$362.50

T6

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, NC

70-67-65-71--273 (-15)

$362.50

T8

Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, NC

69-69-70-67--275 (-13)

$287.50

T8

Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, NC

71-71-65-68--275 (-13)

$287.50

T8

Seth Gandy, Durham, NC

70-68-70-67--275 (-13)

$287.50

T8

Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, NC

68-64-72-71--275 (-13)

$287.50

12

Paul Simson, Raleigh, NC

68-69-72-67--276 (-12)

$240.00

T13

JD Lehman, Okatie, SC

68-67-70-72--277 (-11)

$225.00

T13

Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, NC

67-73-71-66--277 (-11)

$225.00

15

Stephen Franken, Raleigh, NC

67-72-75-64--278 (-10)

$210.00

T16

Will Blalock, Gastonia, NC

71-68-69-71--279 (-9)

$190.00

T16

Jacob Hicks, Mebane, NC

73-71-68-67--279 (-9)

$190.00

T16

Keenan Huskey, Greenville, SC

68-73-70-68--279 (-9)

$190.00

T19

Noah Edmondson, Davidson, NC

69-69-72-70--280 (-8)

$144.29

T19

Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, NC

73-71-68-68--280 (-8)

$144.29

T19

Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, NC

69-73-69-69--280 (-8)

$144.29

T19

Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, NC

75-68-70-67--280 (-8)

$144.29

T19

Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, SC

70-67-72-71--280 (-8)

$144.29

T19

Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, NC

71-72-68-69--280 (-8)

$144.29

T19

Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, NC

71-72-70-67--280 (-8)

$144.29

T26

Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, NC

68-72-74-67--281 (-7)

$117.50

T26

Parks Price, Taylorsville, NC

71-73-69-68--281 (-7)

$117.50

T28

Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, NC

73-69-70-70--282 (-6)

$107.50

T28

William Rainey, Charlotte, NC

69-71-71-71--282 (-6)

$107.50

T30

Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, NC

71-71-71-70--283 (-5)

$20.00

T30

Preston Cole, Greer, SC

71-71-75-66--283 (-5)

$20.00

T30

Christian Park, Charlotte, NC

71-69-68-75--283 (-5)

$20.00

T30

Charlie Niland, Charlotte, NC

72-66-69-76--283 (-5)

$20.00

T30

Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, SC

68-71-69-75--283 (-5)

$20.00

T35

Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.

69-74-69-72--284 (-4)

T35

David Germann, Clayton, N.C.

67-73-73-71--284 (-4)

T35

Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.

71-69-73-71--284 (-4)

T35

Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.

70-68-77-69--284 (-4)

T39

Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.

67-74-73-71--285 (-3)

T39

Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.

66-72-76-71--285 (-3)

T39

Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.

72-71-72-70--285 (-3)

42

Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.

69-75-74-68--286 (-2)

43

Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.

70-72-71-74--287 (-1)

T44

Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.

68-71-77-72--288 (Even)

T44

John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.

71-71-75-71--288 (Even)

T44

Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.

71-73-76-68--288 (Even)

T47

Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.

73-71-71-74--289 (+1)

T47

Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.

68-74-76-71--289 (+1)

T47

Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-69-75-71--289 (+1)

T47

Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.

74-68-73-74--289 (+1)

T47

Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.

72-68-77-72--289 (+1)

T47

George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.

69-71-77-72--289 (+1)

T47

Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.

72-72-75-70--289 (+1)

T54

Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.

71-73-75-71--290 (+2)

T54

Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.

71-73-77-69--290 (+2)

56

Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.

71-72-72-76--291 (+3)

57

Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.

72-71-73-77--293 (+5)

58

Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.

70-72-79-75--296 (+8)

T59

Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.

71-72-73-81--297 (+9)

T59

Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.

72-71-75-79--297 (+9)

61

Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.

68-76-74-82--300 (+12)

62

Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.

73-67-WD (WD)

Missed Cut

T63

Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.

71-74 (+1)

T63

Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-71 (+1)

T63

Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.

72-73 (+1)

T63

Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.

71-74 (+1)

T63

Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.

70-75 (+1)

T63

Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.

75-70 (+1)

T69

Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-72 (+2)

T69

Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.

70-76 (+2)

T69

Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.

74-72 (+2)

T69

Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.

70-76 (+2)

T69

Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.

75-71 (+2)

T69

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.

72-74 (+2)

T69

Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.

75-71 (+2)

T69

Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

75-71 (+2)

T69

Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.

72-74 (+2)

T78

Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.

75-72 (+3)

T78

Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.

73-74 (+3)

T78

Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

William Register, Burlington, N.C.

70-77 (+3)

T78

Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.

77-70 (+3)

T78

Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.

75-72 (+3)

T78

Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.

74-73 (+3)

T78

Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.

75-72 (+3)

T90

Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.

73-75 (+4)

T90

Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.

76-72 (+4)

T90

John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.

73-75 (+4)

T90

Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.

74-74 (+4)

T90

Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.

73-75 (+4)

T90

Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.

72-76 (+4)

T90

Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.

71-77 (+4)

T90

Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.

72-76 (+4)

T90

Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

76-72 (+4)

T90

Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.

74-74 (+4)

T100

Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.

74-75 (+5)

T100

Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.

72-77 (+5)

T100

Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.

75-74 (+5)

T100

Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.

71-78 (+5)

T100

John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.

75-74 (+5)

T100

Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.

77-72 (+5)

T100

John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.

74-75 (+5)

T100

Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.

73-76 (+5)

T100

Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.

74-75 (+5)

T100

Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.

72-77 (+5)

T100

Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.

72-77 (+5)

T100

Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.

77-72 (+5)

T112

Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

75-75 (+6)

T112

Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.

78-72 (+6)

T112

Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.

75-75 (+6)

T112

Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.

71-79 (+6)

T112

Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.

75-75 (+6)

T117

Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.

76-75 (+7)

T117

John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.

76-75 (+7)

T117

Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.

81-70 (+7)

T117

Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.

79-72 (+7)

T117

Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.

76-75 (+7)

T117

Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.

78-73 (+7)

T123

Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

72-80 (+8)

T123

Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.

75-77 (+8)

T123

Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.

79-73 (+8)

T123

Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.

75-77 (+8)

T123

Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.

78-74 (+8)

T128

Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.

76-77 (+9)

T128

Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-76 (+9)

T128

Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.

74-79 (+9)

T128

David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.

80-73 (+9)

T128

Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.

75-78 (+9)

T128

Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.

73-80 (+9)

T128

Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.

71-82 (+9)

T128

Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.

75-78 (+9)

T136

Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.

81-73 (+10)

T136

Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.

77-77 (+10)

T136

John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.

80-74 (+10)

T139

David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.

78-77 (+11)

T139

Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.

75-80 (+11)

T141

William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.

78-78 (+12)

T141

Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.

75-81 (+12)

143

Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.

81-76 (+13)

T144

Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.

79-79 (+14)

T144

Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.

78-80 (+14)

T144

Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.

76-82 (+14)

T144

Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.

79-79 (+14)

T148

Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.

83-76 (+15)

T148

Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.

82-77 (+15)

T150

Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.

81-79 (+16)

T150

Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T152

Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.

75-86 (+17)

T152

Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.

78-83 (+17)

154

David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.

78-85 (+19)

155

David White, Kinston, N.C.

81-85 (+22)

156

Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.

90-81 (+27)

157

Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.

81-WD (WD)