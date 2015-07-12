UNCW's Eldridge finishes tied for 8th at Carolinas Amateur

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Final results of the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship from Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Sunday, July 12. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)
The best amateur golfers in the Carolinas put on a show at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course Sunday. In the final round, the top six finishers shot a combined 36-under-par, while making only three bogeys.
The star of the show: 19-year-old Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, NC. The two-time defending Carolinas Amateur champion started Sunday with a two stroke deficit to overcome. Showing his seven-time CGA champion skill, he shot a course record-tying 8-under 64 to win by three over David Kocher of Charlotte, N.C. and Davis Womble of High Point, N.C. With the repeat victory, Jenkins joins F.M. Laxton (1921-'23) of Charlotte, N.C. as the only golfers to win the Carolinas Amateur title three consecutive years.
Jenkins birdied both par-5s on the front nine (No. 2 & 7), then hit a 7 iron to one foot from the cup on the 208 yard, downhill par-3 8th for a tap-in birdie. "I played really well on the front side, even though I only got three under out of it," said Jenkins.
He wasn't the only golfer playing well Sunday morning. Both Kocher and Womble made four birdies with no bogeys on their opening nine holes. Local Stanhope Johnson Jr. of Greensboro, N.C. played his outward nine in 3-under-par. 17-year-old Raleigh native Doc Redman made the turn at 2-under and third round leader Henry Shimp of Charlotte, N.C., was 1-under.
The result, with nine holes to play, five golfers shared the lead at 15-under-par. "I saw that it was tight at the turn," recalled Jenkins, a rising junior at UNC Chapel Hill. "I was a little nervous."
Jenkins hits tee shot on 10th hole knowing he shares lead
with five players. He would birdie the next four holes. [+] Enlarge
Nerves turned into adrenaline. Jenkins pounded his drive on the 604 yard par-5 10th and reached the green in two for an easy birdie. He would then birdie four of his next five holes, climbing to 20-under-par and his ultimate three shot victory. His four-day total of 268 set a Carolinas Amateur scoring record since the championship changed from match play to stroke play in 2010.
Kocher, a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland and Womble, a rising senior at Wake Forest University, gave Jenkins the most chase. Neither had a blemish on their final round scorecard on their way to 17-under second place finishes.
Stephen Franken of Raleigh, N.C., an incoming freshman at NC State University, matched Jenkins' round of the day with his own 64 to place 15th. Two-time Carolinas Amateur champion Paul Simson, also of Raleigh, shot a final round 5-under 67 to finish 12th overall.
In the end, Jenkins' game rose to the importance of the moment. On Sunday he hit 10 of 13 fairways, 16 of 18 greens and 30 putts on his way to hoisting the Richard S. Tufts trophy. In his two previous Carolinas Amateur victories, Jenkins also mounted a final round comeback.
"This one definitely means more than the first two did," said Jenkins. "It's pretty cool and very rewarding."
101st Carolinas Amateur Championship
Greensboro Country Club (Farm)
Greensboro, N.C.
Final Results
July 12, 2015
Place
Player
Score
1
Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, NC
66-69-69-64--268 (-20)
$750.00
T2
David Kocher, Charlotte, NC
68-72-66-65--271 (-17)
$475.00
T2
Davis Womble, High Point, NC
70-70-65-66--271 (-17)
$475.00
T4
Doc Redman, Raleigh, NC
66-67-70-69--272 (-16)
$412.50
T4
Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, NC
69-68-68-67--272 (-16)
$412.50
T6
Carson Young, Pendleton, SC
68-70-70-65--273 (-15)
$362.50
T6
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, NC
70-67-65-71--273 (-15)
$362.50
T8
Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, NC
69-69-70-67--275 (-13)
$287.50
T8
Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, NC
71-71-65-68--275 (-13)
$287.50
T8
Seth Gandy, Durham, NC
70-68-70-67--275 (-13)
$287.50
T8
Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, NC
68-64-72-71--275 (-13)
$287.50
12
Paul Simson, Raleigh, NC
68-69-72-67--276 (-12)
$240.00
T13
JD Lehman, Okatie, SC
68-67-70-72--277 (-11)
$225.00
T13
Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, NC
67-73-71-66--277 (-11)
$225.00
15
Stephen Franken, Raleigh, NC
67-72-75-64--278 (-10)
$210.00
T16
Will Blalock, Gastonia, NC
71-68-69-71--279 (-9)
$190.00
T16
Jacob Hicks, Mebane, NC
73-71-68-67--279 (-9)
$190.00
T16
Keenan Huskey, Greenville, SC
68-73-70-68--279 (-9)
$190.00
T19
Noah Edmondson, Davidson, NC
69-69-72-70--280 (-8)
$144.29
T19
Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, NC
73-71-68-68--280 (-8)
$144.29
T19
Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, NC
69-73-69-69--280 (-8)
$144.29
T19
Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, NC
75-68-70-67--280 (-8)
$144.29
T19
Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, SC
70-67-72-71--280 (-8)
$144.29
T19
Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, NC
71-72-68-69--280 (-8)
$144.29
T19
Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, NC
71-72-70-67--280 (-8)
$144.29
T26
Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, NC
68-72-74-67--281 (-7)
$117.50
T26
Parks Price, Taylorsville, NC
71-73-69-68--281 (-7)
$117.50
T28
Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, NC
73-69-70-70--282 (-6)
$107.50
T28
William Rainey, Charlotte, NC
69-71-71-71--282 (-6)
$107.50
T30
Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, NC
71-71-71-70--283 (-5)
$20.00
T30
Preston Cole, Greer, SC
71-71-75-66--283 (-5)
$20.00
T30
Christian Park, Charlotte, NC
71-69-68-75--283 (-5)
$20.00
T30
Charlie Niland, Charlotte, NC
72-66-69-76--283 (-5)
$20.00
T30
Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, SC
68-71-69-75--283 (-5)
$20.00
T35
Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.
69-74-69-72--284 (-4)
T35
David Germann, Clayton, N.C.
67-73-73-71--284 (-4)
T35
Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.
71-69-73-71--284 (-4)
T35
Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.
70-68-77-69--284 (-4)
T39
Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.
67-74-73-71--285 (-3)
T39
Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.
66-72-76-71--285 (-3)
T39
Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.
72-71-72-70--285 (-3)
42
Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.
69-75-74-68--286 (-2)
43
Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.
70-72-71-74--287 (-1)
T44
Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.
68-71-77-72--288 (Even)
T44
John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.
71-71-75-71--288 (Even)
T44
Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.
71-73-76-68--288 (Even)
T47
Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.
73-71-71-74--289 (+1)
T47
Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.
68-74-76-71--289 (+1)
T47
Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-69-75-71--289 (+1)
T47
Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.
74-68-73-74--289 (+1)
T47
Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.
72-68-77-72--289 (+1)
T47
George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.
69-71-77-72--289 (+1)
T47
Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.
72-72-75-70--289 (+1)
T54
Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.
71-73-75-71--290 (+2)
T54
Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.
71-73-77-69--290 (+2)
56
Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.
71-72-72-76--291 (+3)
57
Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.
72-71-73-77--293 (+5)
58
Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.
70-72-79-75--296 (+8)
T59
Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.
71-72-73-81--297 (+9)
T59
Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.
72-71-75-79--297 (+9)
61
Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.
68-76-74-82--300 (+12)
62
Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.
73-67-WD (WD)
Missed Cut
T63
Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.
71-74 (+1)
T63
Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-71 (+1)
T63
Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.
72-73 (+1)
T63
Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.
71-74 (+1)
T63
Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.
70-75 (+1)
T63
Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.
75-70 (+1)
T69
Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-72 (+2)
T69
Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.
70-76 (+2)
T69
Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.
74-72 (+2)
T69
Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.
70-76 (+2)
T69
Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.
75-71 (+2)
T69
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.
72-74 (+2)
T69
Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.
75-71 (+2)
T69
Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
75-71 (+2)
T69
Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.
72-74 (+2)
T78
Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.
75-72 (+3)
T78
Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.
73-74 (+3)
T78
Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
William Register, Burlington, N.C.
70-77 (+3)
T78
Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.
77-70 (+3)
T78
Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.
75-72 (+3)
T78
Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.
74-73 (+3)
T78
Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.
75-72 (+3)
T90
Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.
73-75 (+4)
T90
Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.
76-72 (+4)
T90
John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.
73-75 (+4)
T90
Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.
74-74 (+4)
T90
Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.
73-75 (+4)
T90
Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.
72-76 (+4)
T90
Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.
71-77 (+4)
T90
Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.
72-76 (+4)
T90
Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
76-72 (+4)
T90
Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.
74-74 (+4)
T100
Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.
74-75 (+5)
T100
Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.
72-77 (+5)
T100
Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.
75-74 (+5)
T100
Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.
71-78 (+5)
T100
John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.
75-74 (+5)
T100
Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.
77-72 (+5)
T100
John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.
74-75 (+5)
T100
Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.
73-76 (+5)
T100
Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.
74-75 (+5)
T100
Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.
72-77 (+5)
T100
Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.
72-77 (+5)
T100
Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.
77-72 (+5)
T112
Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
75-75 (+6)
T112
Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.
78-72 (+6)
T112
Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.
75-75 (+6)
T112
Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.
71-79 (+6)
T112
Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.
75-75 (+6)
T117
Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.
76-75 (+7)
T117
John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.
76-75 (+7)
T117
Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.
81-70 (+7)
T117
Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.
79-72 (+7)
T117
Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.
76-75 (+7)
T117
Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.
78-73 (+7)
T123
Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
72-80 (+8)
T123
Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.
75-77 (+8)
T123
Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.
79-73 (+8)
T123
Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.
75-77 (+8)
T123
Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.
78-74 (+8)
T128
Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.
76-77 (+9)
T128
Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-76 (+9)
T128
Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.
74-79 (+9)
T128
David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.
80-73 (+9)
T128
Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.
75-78 (+9)
T128
Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.
73-80 (+9)
T128
Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.
71-82 (+9)
T128
Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.
75-78 (+9)
T136
Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.
81-73 (+10)
T136
Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.
77-77 (+10)
T136
John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.
80-74 (+10)
T139
David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.
78-77 (+11)
T139
Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.
75-80 (+11)
T141
William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.
78-78 (+12)
T141
Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.
75-81 (+12)
143
Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.
81-76 (+13)
T144
Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.
79-79 (+14)
T144
Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.
78-80 (+14)
T144
Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.
76-82 (+14)
T144
Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.
79-79 (+14)
T148
Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.
83-76 (+15)
T148
Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.
82-77 (+15)
T150
Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.
81-79 (+16)
T150
Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T152
Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.
75-86 (+17)
T152
Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.
78-83 (+17)
154
David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.
78-85 (+19)
155
David White, Kinston, N.C.
81-85 (+22)
156
Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.
90-81 (+27)
157
Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.
81-WD (WD)