South Korea's In Gee Chun wins US Women's Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - South Korea's In Gee Chun birdied four of the last seven holes to rally for a one-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday.



The 20-year old Chun shot a 4-under 66 in the final round and finished at 8 under, becoming the first player to win her U.S. Open debut since Birdie Kim in 2005.



Third-round leader Amy Yang struggled in the middle of her round and then pulled within one by going eagle-birdie at Nos. 16 and 17. But she bogeyed the 18th and fell a stroke short.



Playing in the final group on the last day of the championship for the third time in four years, Yang squandered a three-stroke lead and settled for a 1-over 71 and was second at 273.

