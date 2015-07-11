Kyle Busch wins Sprint Cup 400-mile race at Kentucky

By GARY B. GRAVES

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Kyle Busch outdueled Joey Logano late to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.



Though Busch dominated the 400-mile race by leading 163 of 267 laps after starting ninth for his second victory here in five starts, he had to outlast Logano during one late segment in which they traded leads for several laps.



Busch's No. 18 Toyota finally got the upper hand on Logano's No. 22 Ford on lap 249 and he went on to his second victory in a month after missing the first 11 races with leg and foot injuries sustained at Daytona.



Busch's teammates Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth were next as Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas dominated the top five.



Busch, who won the Sonoma road race last month, took the inaugural 2011 race from the pole.

