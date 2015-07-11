Wilson pounds Sharks 7-1

Wilson, NC-- The Wilson Tobs (14-22, 4-5) knocked thirteen hits as they defeated the Wilmington Sharks (20-17, 6-5) by a score of 7-1 on Saturday night at Fleming Stadium. Trent Cormier earned the complete game victory for the Tobs.

Wilmington’s lone run came in the fifth inning on a two out single by Matt Meeder followed by Alex Raburn’s RBI double to the gap in right-center field. Wilmington knocked just five hits on the evening, with two belonging to Sharks third baseman Raburn.

Reed Scott is charged with the loss, and was the first of five Sharks pitchers to be used on the night. John Parke, Kevin Boswick, Michael Castellani, and Evan Brabrand worked in relief to strike out a total of 10 Tobs by night’s end.