Eldridge tied for 11th at Carolinas Amateur Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Third round results from the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Saturday, July 11. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)
After a course record-tying 64, second round leader Victor Wiggins of Gastonia, N.C. started his third round at 12-under-par. He finished the day at the same score, mixing a birdie with a bogey, and dropping into a tie for third.
While the leader was unable to separate himself from the field, others made their move up the leaderboard. Three players shot 7-under 65: Henry Shimp of Charlotte, N.C., Alex Smalley of Wake Forest, N.C., and Davis Womble of High Point, N.C. A rising senior at Wake Forest University, Womble's round was highlighted by a hole-in-one using 7 iron on the 177 yard 14th.
Beginning the day at 7-under, Shimp's 7-under third round propels him into the lead at 14-under 202. In May, Shimp played with Nolan Mills IV in the inaugural U.S. Four-Ball. A few days later he won the N.C. High School 4A Western golf regional. A 17-year-old rising senior at Myers Park, he has committed to play college golf at Stanford University. Looking ahead to the final round, his plan is pretty simple. "I'm going to try to keep on driving the ball well and put myself in good position," said Shimp. "I think that's important out here."
Smalley's 65 moved him into a tie for 9th place. "I hit a lot of good approach shots early and gave myself good looks for birdie and happened to make a few early putts to start," said Smalley, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at Duke University. "Seeing the ball go in early on helped me to keep the momentum I had going into my back nine."
17-year-old Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C. remains alone in second place after a two-under-par 70 on Saturday. A rising high school senior, Redman has committed to play college golf at Clemson University.
Despite only missing four greens in his second round, UNC Chapel Hill rising junior Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C. was even-par through 14 holes. Showing his two-time Carolinas Amateur champion form, he then birdied three of his final four holes to join Sunday's final pairing. "I wasn't hitting anything close until I rattled the flag on 15," said 19-year-old Jenkins. "Those birdies give me good momentum going into tomorrow's round." He is tied for third with Wiggins at 12-under 204.
While the leaders are young of age, they are not short of championship experience. Shimp is the reigning Carolinas Junior Boys' champion. Redman won the same championship in 2013. Jenkins is a 6-time CGA champion. Smalley won the 2014 North Carolina Junior Boys' Championship. In 2010, Womble was the Carolinas Junior Boys' champion. While Wiggins has not won a CGA title, he was runner-up in 2010 to Womble.
Carolinas golf history could be on Sunday. If Shimp holds on to win the Carolinas Amateur, he will become the first player to hold both the Carolinas Junior and Amateur titles at the same time. If two-time defending champion Carter Jenkins wins, he would join F.M. Laxton (1921-'23) of Charlotte, N.C. as the only golfers to win the Carolinas Amateur title three consecutive years.
Eight players are within four shots of the lead. The final round is scheduled to begin at 8:00am on Sunday from the #1 and #10 tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:40 from #1. Spectators are encouraged to come watch the exciting finish.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by July 9, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 5.4.
101st Carolinas Amateur Championship
Greensboro Country Club (Farm)
Greensboro, N.C.
Third Round Results
July 11, 2015
Place
Competitor
Score
1
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.
70-67-65--202 (-14)
2
Doc Redman, Raleigh, N.C.
66-67-70--203 (-13)
T3
Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.
68-64-72--204 (-12)
T3
Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.
66-69-69--204 (-12)
T5
Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
69-68-68--205 (-11)
T5
JD Lehman, Okatie, S.C.
68-67-70--205 (-11)
T5
Davis Womble, High Point, N.C.
70-70-65--205 (-11)
8
David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.
68-72-66--206 (-10)
T9
Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.
71-71-65--207 (-9)
T9
Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.
72-66-69--207 (-9)
T11
Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.
69-69-70--208 (-8)
T11
Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.
71-68-69--208 (-8)
T11
Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.
71-69-68--208 (-8)
T11
Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.
70-68-70--208 (-8)
T11
Carson Young, Pendleton, S.C.
68-70-70--208 (-8)
T11
Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, S.C.
68-71-69--208 (-8)
T17
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.
68-69-72--209 (-7)
T17
Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, S.C.
70-67-72--209 (-7)
19
Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.
69-69-72--210 (-6)
T20
Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, N.C.
69-73-69--211 (-5)
T20
Keenan Huskey, Greenville, S.C.
68-73-70--211 (-5)
T20
Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.
71-72-68--211 (-5)
T20
William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.
69-71-71--211 (-5)
T20
Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.
67-73-71--211 (-5)
T25
Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
73-69-70--212 (-4)
T25
Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.
73-71-68--212 (-4)
T25
Jacob Hicks, Mebane, N.C.
73-71-68--212 (-4)
T25
Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.
69-74-69--212 (-4)
T29
Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, N.C.
71-71-71--213 (-3)
T29
Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, N.C.
75-68-70--213 (-3)
T29
David Germann, Clayton, N.C.
67-73-73--213 (-3)
T29
Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.
71-69-73--213 (-3)
T29
Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.
70-72-71--213 (-3)
T29
Parks Price, Taylorsville, N.C.
71-73-69--213 (-3)
T29
Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.
71-72-70--213 (-3)
T36
Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.
67-72-75--214 (-2)
T36
Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.
67-74-73--214 (-2)
T36
Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.
66-72-76--214 (-2)
T36
Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
68-72-74--214 (-2)
T40
Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.
73-71-71--215 (-1)
T40
Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.
74-68-73--215 (-1)
T40
Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.
71-72-72--215 (-1)
T40
Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.
72-71-72--215 (-1)
T40
Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.
70-68-77--215 (-1)
T45
Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.
68-71-77--216 (Even)
T45
Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.
72-71-73--216 (Even)
T45
Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.
71-72-73--216 (Even)
T48
Preston Cole, Greer, S.C.
71-71-75--217 (+1)
T48
Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.
72-68-77--217 (+1)
T48
George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.
69-71-77--217 (+1)
T48
John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.
71-71-75--217 (+1)
T52
Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.
69-75-74--218 (+2)
T52
Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.
68-74-76--218 (+2)
T52
Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-69-75--218 (+2)
T52
Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.
68-76-74--218 (+2)
T52
Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.
72-71-75--218 (+2)
T57
Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.
71-73-75--219 (+3)
T57
Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.
72-72-75--219 (+3)
59
Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.
71-73-76--220 (+4)
T60
Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.
71-73-77--221 (+5)
T60
Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.
70-72-79--221 (+5)
62
Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.
73-67-WD--WD (WD)
T63
Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.
71-74 (+1)
T63
Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-71 (+1)
T63
Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.
72-73 (+1)
T63
Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.
71-74 (+1)
T63
Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.
70-75 (+1)
T63
Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.
75-70 (+1)
T69
Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-72 (+2)
T69
Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.
70-76 (+2)
T69
Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.
74-72 (+2)
T69
Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.
70-76 (+2)
T69
Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.
75-71 (+2)
T69
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.
72-74 (+2)
T69
Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.
75-71 (+2)
T69
Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
75-71 (+2)
T69
Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.
72-74 (+2)
T78
Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.
75-72 (+3)
T78
Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.
73-74 (+3)
T78
Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
William Register, Burlington, N.C.
70-77 (+3)
T78
Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.
77-70 (+3)
T78
Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.
75-72 (+3)
T78
Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.
74-73 (+3)
T78
Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.
72-75 (+3)
T78
Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.
75-72 (+3)
T90
Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.
73-75 (+4)
T90
Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.
76-72 (+4)
T90
John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.
73-75 (+4)
T90
Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.
74-74 (+4)
T90
Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.
73-75 (+4)
T90
Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.
72-76 (+4)
T90
Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.
71-77 (+4)
T90
Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.
72-76 (+4)
T90
Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
76-72 (+4)
T90
Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.
74-74 (+4)
T100
Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.
74-75 (+5)
T100
Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.
72-77 (+5)
T100
Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.
75-74 (+5)
T100
Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.
71-78 (+5)
T100
John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.
75-74 (+5)
T100
Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.
77-72 (+5)
T100
John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.
74-75 (+5)
T100
Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.
73-76 (+5)
T100
Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.
74-75 (+5)
T100
Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.
72-77 (+5)
T100
Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.
72-77 (+5)
T100
Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.
77-72 (+5)
T112
Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
75-75 (+6)
T112
Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.
78-72 (+6)
T112
Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.
75-75 (+6)
T112
Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.
71-79 (+6)
T112
Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.
75-75 (+6)
T117
Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.
76-75 (+7)
T117
John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.
76-75 (+7)
T117
Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.
81-70 (+7)
T117
Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.
79-72 (+7)
T117
Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.
76-75 (+7)
T117
Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.
78-73 (+7)
T123
Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
72-80 (+8)
T123
Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.
75-77 (+8)
T123
Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.
79-73 (+8)
T123
Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.
75-77 (+8)
T123
Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.
78-74 (+8)
T128
Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.
76-77 (+9)
T128
Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-76 (+9)
T128
Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.
74-79 (+9)
T128
David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.
80-73 (+9)
T128
Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.
75-78 (+9)
T128
Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.
73-80 (+9)
T128
Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.
71-82 (+9)
T128
Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.
75-78 (+9)
T136
Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.
81-73 (+10)
T136
Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.
77-77 (+10)
T136
John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.
80-74 (+10)
T139
David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.
78-77 (+11)
T139
Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.
75-80 (+11)
T141
William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.
78-78 (+12)
T141
Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.
75-81 (+12)
143
Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.
81-76 (+13)
T144
Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.
79-79 (+14)
T144
Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.
78-80 (+14)
T144
Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.
76-82 (+14)
T144
Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.
79-79 (+14)
T148
Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.
83-76 (+15)
T148
Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.
82-77 (+15)
T150
Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.
81-79 (+16)
T150
Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.
79-81 (+16)
T152
Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.
75-86 (+17)
T152
Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.
78-83 (+17)
154
David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.
78-85 (+19)
155
David White, Kinston, N.C.
81-85 (+22)
156
Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.
90-81 (+27)
157
Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.
81-WD (WD)
