Eldridge tied for 11th at Carolinas Amateur Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Third round results from the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Saturday, July 11. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)

After a course record-tying 64, second round leader Victor Wiggins of Gastonia, N.C. started his third round at 12-under-par. He finished the day at the same score, mixing a birdie with a bogey, and dropping into a tie for third.

While the leader was unable to separate himself from the field, others made their move up the leaderboard. Three players shot 7-under 65: Henry Shimp of Charlotte, N.C., Alex Smalley of Wake Forest, N.C., and Davis Womble of High Point, N.C. A rising senior at Wake Forest University, Womble's round was highlighted by a hole-in-one using 7 iron on the 177 yard 14th.

Beginning the day at 7-under, Shimp's 7-under third round propels him into the lead at 14-under 202. In May, Shimp played with Nolan Mills IV in the inaugural U.S. Four-Ball. A few days later he won the N.C. High School 4A Western golf regional. A 17-year-old rising senior at Myers Park, he has committed to play college golf at Stanford University. Looking ahead to the final round, his plan is pretty simple. "I'm going to try to keep on driving the ball well and put myself in good position," said Shimp. "I think that's important out here."

Smalley's 65 moved him into a tie for 9th place. "I hit a lot of good approach shots early and gave myself good looks for birdie and happened to make a few early putts to start," said Smalley, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at Duke University. "Seeing the ball go in early on helped me to keep the momentum I had going into my back nine."

17-year-old Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C. remains alone in second place after a two-under-par 70 on Saturday. A rising high school senior, Redman has committed to play college golf at Clemson University.

Despite only missing four greens in his second round, UNC Chapel Hill rising junior Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C. was even-par through 14 holes. Showing his two-time Carolinas Amateur champion form, he then birdied three of his final four holes to join Sunday's final pairing. "I wasn't hitting anything close until I rattled the flag on 15," said 19-year-old Jenkins. "Those birdies give me good momentum going into tomorrow's round." He is tied for third with Wiggins at 12-under 204.

While the leaders are young of age, they are not short of championship experience. Shimp is the reigning Carolinas Junior Boys' champion. Redman won the same championship in 2013. Jenkins is a 6-time CGA champion. Smalley won the 2014 North Carolina Junior Boys' Championship. In 2010, Womble was the Carolinas Junior Boys' champion. While Wiggins has not won a CGA title, he was runner-up in 2010 to Womble.

Carolinas golf history could be on Sunday. If Shimp holds on to win the Carolinas Amateur, he will become the first player to hold both the Carolinas Junior and Amateur titles at the same time. If two-time defending champion Carter Jenkins wins, he would join F.M. Laxton (1921-'23) of Charlotte, N.C. as the only golfers to win the Carolinas Amateur title three consecutive years.

Eight players are within four shots of the lead. The final round is scheduled to begin at 8:00am on Sunday from the #1 and #10 tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:40 from #1. Spectators are encouraged to come watch the exciting finish.

Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by July 9, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 5.4.

101st Carolinas Amateur Championship

Greensboro Country Club (Farm)

Greensboro, N.C.

Third Round Results

July 11, 2015

Place

Competitor

Score

1

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.

70-67-65--202 (-14)

2

Doc Redman, Raleigh, N.C.

66-67-70--203 (-13)

T3

Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.

68-64-72--204 (-12)

T3

Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.

66-69-69--204 (-12)

T5

Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

69-68-68--205 (-11)

T5

JD Lehman, Okatie, S.C.

68-67-70--205 (-11)

T5

Davis Womble, High Point, N.C.

70-70-65--205 (-11)

8

David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.

68-72-66--206 (-10)

T9

Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.

71-71-65--207 (-9)

T9

Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.

72-66-69--207 (-9)

T11

Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.

69-69-70--208 (-8)

T11

Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.

71-68-69--208 (-8)

T11

Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.

71-69-68--208 (-8)

T11

Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.

70-68-70--208 (-8)

T11

Carson Young, Pendleton, S.C.

68-70-70--208 (-8)

T11

Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, S.C.

68-71-69--208 (-8)

T17

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.

68-69-72--209 (-7)

T17

Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, S.C.

70-67-72--209 (-7)

19

Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.

69-69-72--210 (-6)

T20

Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, N.C.

69-73-69--211 (-5)

T20

Keenan Huskey, Greenville, S.C.

68-73-70--211 (-5)

T20

Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.

71-72-68--211 (-5)

T20

William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.

69-71-71--211 (-5)

T20

Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.

67-73-71--211 (-5)

T25

Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

73-69-70--212 (-4)

T25

Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.

73-71-68--212 (-4)

T25

Jacob Hicks, Mebane, N.C.

73-71-68--212 (-4)

T25

Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.

69-74-69--212 (-4)

T29

Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, N.C.

71-71-71--213 (-3)

T29

Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, N.C.

75-68-70--213 (-3)

T29

David Germann, Clayton, N.C.

67-73-73--213 (-3)

T29

Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.

71-69-73--213 (-3)

T29

Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.

70-72-71--213 (-3)

T29

Parks Price, Taylorsville, N.C.

71-73-69--213 (-3)

T29

Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.

71-72-70--213 (-3)

T36

Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.

67-72-75--214 (-2)

T36

Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.

67-74-73--214 (-2)

T36

Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.

66-72-76--214 (-2)

T36

Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

68-72-74--214 (-2)

T40

Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.

73-71-71--215 (-1)

T40

Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.

74-68-73--215 (-1)

T40

Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.

71-72-72--215 (-1)

T40

Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.

72-71-72--215 (-1)

T40

Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.

70-68-77--215 (-1)

T45

Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.

68-71-77--216 (Even)

T45

Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.

72-71-73--216 (Even)

T45

Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.

71-72-73--216 (Even)

T48

Preston Cole, Greer, S.C.

71-71-75--217 (+1)

T48

Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.

72-68-77--217 (+1)

T48

George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.

69-71-77--217 (+1)

T48

John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.

71-71-75--217 (+1)

T52

Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.

69-75-74--218 (+2)

T52

Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.

68-74-76--218 (+2)

T52

Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-69-75--218 (+2)

T52

Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.

68-76-74--218 (+2)

T52

Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.

72-71-75--218 (+2)

T57

Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.

71-73-75--219 (+3)

T57

Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.

72-72-75--219 (+3)

59

Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.

71-73-76--220 (+4)

T60

Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.

71-73-77--221 (+5)

T60

Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.

70-72-79--221 (+5)

62

Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.

73-67-WD--WD (WD)

T63

Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.

71-74 (+1)

T63

Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-71 (+1)

T63

Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.

72-73 (+1)

T63

Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.

71-74 (+1)

T63

Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.

70-75 (+1)

T63

Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.

75-70 (+1)

T69

Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-72 (+2)

T69

Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.

70-76 (+2)

T69

Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.

74-72 (+2)

T69

Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.

70-76 (+2)

T69

Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.

75-71 (+2)

T69

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.

72-74 (+2)

T69

Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.

75-71 (+2)

T69

Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

75-71 (+2)

T69

Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.

72-74 (+2)

T78

Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.

75-72 (+3)

T78

Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.

73-74 (+3)

T78

Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

William Register, Burlington, N.C.

70-77 (+3)

T78

Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.

77-70 (+3)

T78

Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.

75-72 (+3)

T78

Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.

74-73 (+3)

T78

Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.

72-75 (+3)

T78

Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.

75-72 (+3)

T90

Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.

73-75 (+4)

T90

Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.

76-72 (+4)

T90

John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.

73-75 (+4)

T90

Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.

74-74 (+4)

T90

Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.

73-75 (+4)

T90

Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.

72-76 (+4)

T90

Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.

71-77 (+4)

T90

Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.

72-76 (+4)

T90

Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

76-72 (+4)

T90

Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.

74-74 (+4)

T100

Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.

74-75 (+5)

T100

Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.

72-77 (+5)

T100

Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.

75-74 (+5)

T100

Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.

71-78 (+5)

T100

John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.

75-74 (+5)

T100

Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.

77-72 (+5)

T100

John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.

74-75 (+5)

T100

Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.

73-76 (+5)

T100

Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.

74-75 (+5)

T100

Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.

72-77 (+5)

T100

Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.

72-77 (+5)

T100

Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.

77-72 (+5)

T112

Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

75-75 (+6)

T112

Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.

78-72 (+6)

T112

Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.

75-75 (+6)

T112

Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.

71-79 (+6)

T112

Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.

75-75 (+6)

T117

Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.

76-75 (+7)

T117

John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.

76-75 (+7)

T117

Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.

81-70 (+7)

T117

Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.

79-72 (+7)

T117

Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.

76-75 (+7)

T117

Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.

78-73 (+7)

T123

Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

72-80 (+8)

T123

Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.

75-77 (+8)

T123

Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.

79-73 (+8)

T123

Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.

75-77 (+8)

T123

Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.

78-74 (+8)

T128

Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.

76-77 (+9)

T128

Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-76 (+9)

T128

Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.

74-79 (+9)

T128

David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.

80-73 (+9)

T128

Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.

75-78 (+9)

T128

Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.

73-80 (+9)

T128

Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.

71-82 (+9)

T128

Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.

75-78 (+9)

T136

Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.

81-73 (+10)

T136

Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.

77-77 (+10)

T136

John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.

80-74 (+10)

T139

David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.

78-77 (+11)

T139

Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.

75-80 (+11)

T141

William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.

78-78 (+12)

T141

Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.

75-81 (+12)

143

Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.

81-76 (+13)

T144

Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.

79-79 (+14)

T144

Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.

78-80 (+14)

T144

Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.

76-82 (+14)

T144

Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.

79-79 (+14)

T148

Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.

83-76 (+15)

T148

Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.

82-77 (+15)

T150

Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.

81-79 (+16)

T150

Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.

79-81 (+16)

T152

Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.

75-86 (+17)

T152

Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.

78-83 (+17)

154

David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.

78-85 (+19)

155

David White, Kinston, N.C.

81-85 (+22)

156

Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.

90-81 (+27)

157

Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.

81-WD (WD)