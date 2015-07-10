UNCW's Eldridge tied for 9th at 101st Carolinas Amateur

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Second round results from the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Friday, July 10. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)

Hot, sunny conditions greeted 156 players on cut day at the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship. Friday's low round tied The Farm Course's competitive course record. Starting on 10, twenty-year-old Victor Wiggins of Gastonia, N.C. birdied six of his first seven holes. Three birdies with a bogey on his inward nine capped an eight-under-par 64.

"My game has been very good all year... it finally clicked with everything," said Wiggins, a rising junior on the UNC Charlotte's golf team, who this year won the first regional title in program history. "It feels good to go low with the putter."

Combined with his opening round 68, Wiggins holds the 36-hole lead at 12-under-par 132.

The competitive course record was set at the 2011 North Carolina Amateur Championship by Ryan Bell of Charlotte and Ryan Gioffre of Greensboro in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Alone in second place, one stroke behind Wiggins is 17-year-old Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C. Redman, the 2013 Carolinas Junior Boys' champion, sits at 11-under 133 overall by following his first round 66 with a 5-under 67.

University of Louisville rising junior JD Lehman of Okatie, S.C. and UNC Chapel Hill rising junior Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C. are tied for third at nine-under-par 135. Jenkins is the two-time defending Carolinas Amateur champion.

Four players are tied in fifth place at 7-under 137 including two-time Carolinas Amateur champion Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C.

The field was cut to the top 60 players plus ties for the final two rounds. The cut line fell at 144 (even par) with 62 players making it to the weekend. The third round is scheduled to begin at 8:00am on Saturday from the #1 and #10 tees.

Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by July 9, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 5.4.

101st Carolinas Amateur Championship

Greensboro Country Club (Farm)

Greensboro, N.C.

Second Round Results

July 10, 2015

Place

Competitor

Score

1

Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.

68-64--132 (-12)

2

Doc Redman, Raleigh, N.C.

66-67--133 (-11)

T3

JD Lehman, Okatie, S.C.

68-67--135 (-9)

T3

Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.

66-69--135 (-9)

T5

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.

68-69--137 (-7)

T5

Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, S.C.

70-67--137 (-7)

T5

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.

70-67--137 (-7)

T5

Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

69-68--137 (-7)

T9

Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.

69-69--138 (-6)

T9

Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.

69-69--138 (-6)

T9

Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.

66-72--138 (-6)

T9

Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.

72-66--138 (-6)

T9

Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.

70-68--138 (-6)

T9

Carson Young, Pendleton, S.C.

68-70--138 (-6)

T9

Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.

70-68--138 (-6)

T16

Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.

67-72--139 (-5)

T16

Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.

68-71--139 (-5)

T16

Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.

71-68--139 (-5)

T16

Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, S.C.

68-71--139 (-5)

T20

David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.

68-72--140 (-4)

T20

Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.

73-67--140 (-4)

T20

Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.

71-69--140 (-4)

T20

Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.

72-68--140 (-4)

T20

David Germann, Clayton, N.C.

67-73--140 (-4)

T20

William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.

69-71--140 (-4)

T20

George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.

69-71--140 (-4)

T20

Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.

71-69--140 (-4)

T20

Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.

68-72--140 (-4)

T20

Davis Womble, High Point, N.C.

70-70--140 (-4)

T20

Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.

67-73--140 (-4)

T31

Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.

67-74--141 (-3)

T31

Keenan Huskey, Greenville, S.C.

68-73--141 (-3)

T33

Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

73-69--142 (-2)

T33

Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.

71-71--142 (-2)

T33

Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.

68-74--142 (-2)

T33

Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, N.C.

71-71--142 (-2)

T33

Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.

74-68--142 (-2)

T33

Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, N.C.

69-73--142 (-2)

T33

Preston Cole, Greer, S.C.

71-71--142 (-2)

T33

Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.

70-72--142 (-2)

T33

John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.

71-71--142 (-2)

T33

Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.

70-72--142 (-2)

T43

Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-69--143 (-1)

T43

Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, N.C.

75-68--143 (-1)

T43

Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.

69-74--143 (-1)

T43

Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.

71-72--143 (-1)

T43

Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.

71-72--143 (-1)

T43

Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.

72-71--143 (-1)

T43

Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.

72-71--143 (-1)

T43

Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.

71-72--143 (-1)

T43

Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.

72-71--143 (-1)

T43

Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.

71-72--143 (-1)

T53

Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.

73-71--144 (Even)

T53

Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.

69-75--144 (Even)

T53

Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.

73-71--144 (Even)

T53

Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.

71-73--144 (Even)

T53

Jacob Hicks, Mebane, N.C.

73-71--144 (Even)

T53

Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.

68-76--144 (Even)

T53

Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.

71-73--144 (Even)

T53

Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.

71-73--144 (Even)

T53

Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.

72-72--144 (Even)

T53

Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.

71-73--144 (Even)

Failed to Qualify

T63

Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.

71-74--145 (+1)

T63

Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-71--145 (+1)

T63

Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.

72-73--145 (+1)

T63

Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.

71-74--145 (+1)

T63

Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.

70-75--145 (+1)

T63

Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.

75-70--145 (+1)

T69

Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.

74-72--146 (+2)

T69

Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.

70-76--146 (+2)

T69

Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.

74-72--146 (+2)

T69

Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.

70-76--146 (+2)

T69

Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.

75-71--146 (+2)

T69

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.

72-74--146 (+2)

T69

Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.

75-71--146 (+2)

T69

Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

75-71--146 (+2)

T69

Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.

72-74--146 (+2)

T78

Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.

72-75--147 (+3)

T78

Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.

75-72--147 (+3)

T78

Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.

73-74--147 (+3)

T78

Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.

72-75--147 (+3)

T78

William Register, Burlington, N.C.

70-77--147 (+3)

T78

Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.

72-75--147 (+3)

T78

Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.

77-70--147 (+3)

T78

Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.

75-72--147 (+3)

T78

Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.

74-73--147 (+3)

T78

Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.

72-75--147 (+3)

T78

Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.

72-75--147 (+3)

T78

Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.

75-72--147 (+3)

T90

Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.

73-75--148 (+4)

T90

Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.

76-72--148 (+4)

T90

John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.

73-75--148 (+4)

T90

Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.

74-74--148 (+4)

T90

Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.

73-75--148 (+4)

T90

Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.

72-76--148 (+4)

T90

Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.

71-77--148 (+4)

T90

Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.

72-76--148 (+4)

T90

Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

76-72--148 (+4)

T90

Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.

74-74--148 (+4)

T100

Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.

74-75--149 (+5)

T100

Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.

72-77--149 (+5)

T100

Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.

75-74--149 (+5)

T100

Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.

71-78--149 (+5)

T100

John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.

75-74--149 (+5)

T100

Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.

77-72--149 (+5)

T100

John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.

74-75--149 (+5)

T100

Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.

73-76--149 (+5)

T100

Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.

74-75--149 (+5)

T100

Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.

72-77--149 (+5)

T100

Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.

72-77--149 (+5)

T100

Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.

77-72--149 (+5)

T112

Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.

75-75--150 (+6)

T112

Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.

78-72--150 (+6)

T112

Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.

75-75--150 (+6)

T112

Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.

71-79--150 (+6)

T112

Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.

75-75--150 (+6)

T117

Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.

76-75--151 (+7)

T117

John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.

76-75--151 (+7)

T117

Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.

81-70--151 (+7)

T117

Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.

79-72--151 (+7)

T117

Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.

76-75--151 (+7)

T117

Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.

78-73--151 (+7)

T123

Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

72-80--152 (+8)

T123

Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.

75-77--152 (+8)

T123

Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.

79-73--152 (+8)

T123

Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.

75-77--152 (+8)

T123

Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.

78-74--152 (+8)

T128

Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.

76-77--153 (+9)

T128

Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.

77-76--153 (+9)

T128

Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.

74-79--153 (+9)

T128

David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.

80-73--153 (+9)

T128

Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.

75-78--153 (+9)

T128

Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.

73-80--153 (+9)

T128

Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.

71-82--153 (+9)

T128

Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.

75-78--153 (+9)

T136

Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.

81-73--154 (+10)

T136

Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.

77-77--154 (+10)

T136

John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.

80-74--154 (+10)

T139

David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.

78-77--155 (+11)

T139

Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.

75-80--155 (+11)

T141

William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.

78-78--156 (+12)

T141

Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.

75-81--156 (+12)

143

Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.

81-76--157 (+13)

T144

Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.

79-79--158 (+14)

T144

Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.

78-80--158 (+14)

T144

Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.

76-82--158 (+14)

T144

Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.

79-79--158 (+14)

T148

Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.

83-76--159 (+15)

T148

Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.

82-77--159 (+15)

T150

Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.

81-79--160 (+16)

T150

Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.

79-81--160 (+16)

T152

Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.

75-86--161 (+17)

T152

Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.

78-83--161 (+17)

154

David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.

78-85--163 (+19)

155

David White, Kinston, N.C.

81-85--166 (+22)

156

Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.

90-81--171 (+27)

157

Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.

81-WD--WD (WD)