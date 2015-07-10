UNCW's Eldridge tied for 9th at 101st Carolinas Amateur

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Second round results from the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course on Friday, July 10. (Course Rating: 74.1/133, Yards: 7244, Par: 35-37--72)
Hot, sunny conditions greeted 156 players on cut day at the 101st Carolinas Amateur Championship. Friday's low round tied The Farm Course's competitive course record. Starting on 10, twenty-year-old Victor Wiggins of Gastonia, N.C. birdied six of his first seven holes. Three birdies with a bogey on his inward nine capped an eight-under-par 64.
"My game has been very good all year... it finally clicked with everything," said Wiggins, a rising junior on the UNC Charlotte's golf team, who this year won the first regional title in program history. "It feels good to go low with the putter."
Combined with his opening round 68, Wiggins holds the 36-hole lead at 12-under-par 132.
The competitive course record was set at the 2011 North Carolina Amateur Championship by Ryan Bell of Charlotte and Ryan Gioffre of Greensboro in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Victor Wiggins' second round tied the competitive course record [+] Enlarge
Alone in second place, one stroke behind Wiggins is 17-year-old Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C. Redman, the 2013 Carolinas Junior Boys' champion, sits at 11-under 133 overall by following his first round 66 with a 5-under 67.
University of Louisville rising junior JD Lehman of Okatie, S.C. and UNC Chapel Hill rising junior Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, N.C. are tied for third at nine-under-par 135. Jenkins is the two-time defending Carolinas Amateur champion.
Four players are tied in fifth place at 7-under 137 including two-time Carolinas Amateur champion Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C.
The field was cut to the top 60 players plus ties for the final two rounds. The cut line fell at 144 (even par) with 62 players making it to the weekend. The third round is scheduled to begin at 8:00am on Saturday from the #1 and #10 tees.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by July 9, 2015, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 5.4.
101st Carolinas Amateur Championship
Greensboro Country Club (Farm)
Greensboro, N.C.
Second Round Results
July 10, 2015
Place
Competitor
Score
1
Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.
68-64--132 (-12)
2
Doc Redman, Raleigh, N.C.
66-67--133 (-11)
T3
JD Lehman, Okatie, S.C.
68-67--135 (-9)
T3
Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.
66-69--135 (-9)
T5
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.
68-69--137 (-7)
T5
Nick Eberhardt, Lake Wylie, S.C.
70-67--137 (-7)
T5
Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.
70-67--137 (-7)
T5
Stanhope Johnson Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
69-68--137 (-7)
T9
Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.
69-69--138 (-6)
T9
Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.
69-69--138 (-6)
T9
Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.
66-72--138 (-6)
T9
Charlie Niland, Charlotte, N.C.
72-66--138 (-6)
T9
Seth Gandy, Durham, N.C.
70-68--138 (-6)
T9
Carson Young, Pendleton, S.C.
68-70--138 (-6)
T9
Peyton White, Davidson, N.C.
70-68--138 (-6)
T16
Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.
67-72--139 (-5)
T16
Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C.
68-71--139 (-5)
T16
Will Blalock, Gastonia, N.C.
71-68--139 (-5)
T16
Dwight Cauthen, Columbia, S.C.
68-71--139 (-5)
T20
David Kocher, Charlotte, N.C.
68-72--140 (-4)
T20
Jonathan Jackson, Chapel Hill, N.C.
73-67--140 (-4)
T20
Christian Park, Charlotte, N.C.
71-69--140 (-4)
T20
Conner Lewis, Davidson, N.C.
72-68--140 (-4)
T20
David Germann, Clayton, N.C.
67-73--140 (-4)
T20
William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C.
69-71--140 (-4)
T20
George Kilgore, Raleigh, N.C.
69-71--140 (-4)
T20
Blake Kennedy, Campobello, S.C.
71-69--140 (-4)
T20
Michael Murray Jr, Greensboro, N.C.
68-72--140 (-4)
T20
Davis Womble, High Point, N.C.
70-70--140 (-4)
T20
Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.
67-73--140 (-4)
T31
Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C.
67-74--141 (-3)
T31
Keenan Huskey, Greenville, S.C.
68-73--141 (-3)
T33
Joshua Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
73-69--142 (-2)
T33
Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.
71-71--142 (-2)
T33
Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.
68-74--142 (-2)
T33
Matt Kilgo, Charlotte, N.C.
71-71--142 (-2)
T33
Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C.
74-68--142 (-2)
T33
Eric Mitchell, Winston-Salem, N.C.
69-73--142 (-2)
T33
Preston Cole, Greer, S.C.
71-71--142 (-2)
T33
Shane Rogan, Columbia, S.C.
70-72--142 (-2)
T33
John Blackwell, Wilmington , N.C.
71-71--142 (-2)
T33
Jarrett Grimes, Columbia, S.C.
70-72--142 (-2)
T43
Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-69--143 (-1)
T43
Paul Tucker, Waxhaw, N.C.
75-68--143 (-1)
T43
Thomas Todd III, Laurens , S.C.
69-74--143 (-1)
T43
Logan Harrell, Huntersville, N.C.
71-72--143 (-1)
T43
Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.
71-72--143 (-1)
T43
Miller Capps, Denver, N.C.
72-71--143 (-1)
T43
Bradley Kauffman, Greer, S.C.
72-71--143 (-1)
T43
Josh Chay, Greer, S.C.
71-72--143 (-1)
T43
Thomas Ellenburg, N. Charleston, S.C.
72-71--143 (-1)
T43
Justin Tereshko, Greensboro, N.C.
71-72--143 (-1)
T53
Chris Cassetta, Winston-Salem, N.C.
73-71--144 (Even)
T53
Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.
69-75--144 (Even)
T53
Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.
73-71--144 (Even)
T53
Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.
71-73--144 (Even)
T53
Jacob Hicks, Mebane, N.C.
73-71--144 (Even)
T53
Tyler Lail, Conover, N.C.
68-76--144 (Even)
T53
Trey Taylor, Gaffney, S.C.
71-73--144 (Even)
T53
Robert Lutomski, Mauldin, S.C.
71-73--144 (Even)
T53
Cameron Mackay, Bluffton, S.C.
72-72--144 (Even)
T53
Parks Price, Cornelius, N.C.
71-73--144 (Even)
Failed to Qualify
T63
Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.
71-74--145 (+1)
T63
Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-71--145 (+1)
T63
Brian Westveer, Charlotte, N.C.
72-73--145 (+1)
T63
Jake Smith, Duncan, S.C.
71-74--145 (+1)
T63
Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.
70-75--145 (+1)
T63
Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.
75-70--145 (+1)
T69
Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.
74-72--146 (+2)
T69
Brandon Truesdale, Winnsboro, S.C.
70-76--146 (+2)
T69
Brandon Twigg, Asheville, N.C.
74-72--146 (+2)
T69
Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.
70-76--146 (+2)
T69
Jackson Spires, Fayetteville , N.C.
75-71--146 (+2)
T69
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C.
72-74--146 (+2)
T69
Chad Cox, Charlotte, N.C.
75-71--146 (+2)
T69
Ashton Poole Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
75-71--146 (+2)
T69
Bailey Patrick, Charlotte, N.C.
72-74--146 (+2)
T78
Tyler Lucas, Rock Hill, S.C.
72-75--147 (+3)
T78
Blake Wagoner, Cornelius, N.C.
75-72--147 (+3)
T78
Matthew Faulkner, Cape Carteret, N.C.
73-74--147 (+3)
T78
Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.
72-75--147 (+3)
T78
William Register, Burlington, N.C.
70-77--147 (+3)
T78
Stephen Lavenets, Rougemont, N.C.
72-75--147 (+3)
T78
Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.
77-70--147 (+3)
T78
Charles Spry, Winston Salem, N.C.
75-72--147 (+3)
T78
Taylor Ingle, Winnsboro, S.C.
74-73--147 (+3)
T78
Addison Lambeth, Browns Summit, N.C.
72-75--147 (+3)
T78
Brent Hayes, Kinston, N.C.
72-75--147 (+3)
T78
Jared Chinn, Fayetteville, N.C.
75-72--147 (+3)
T90
Kyle Clemmons, Morganton, N.C.
73-75--148 (+4)
T90
Doug Ramey, Greer, S.C.
76-72--148 (+4)
T90
John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.
73-75--148 (+4)
T90
Levi Kettelhut, Charlotte, N.C.
74-74--148 (+4)
T90
Jordan Griggs, Charlotte, N.C.
73-75--148 (+4)
T90
Drake Cassidy, Hartsville, S.C.
72-76--148 (+4)
T90
Cabrick Waters, Gaffney, S.C.
71-77--148 (+4)
T90
Chandler Mulkey, Johns Island, S.C.
72-76--148 (+4)
T90
Blake Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
76-72--148 (+4)
T90
Spencer Ramseur, Hickory , N.C.
74-74--148 (+4)
T100
Jubal Early Jr, Charlotte, N.C.
74-75--149 (+5)
T100
Thomas Walsh, High Point, N.C.
72-77--149 (+5)
T100
Steve Sharpe, Greensboro, N.C.
75-74--149 (+5)
T100
Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.
71-78--149 (+5)
T100
John O'Brien, Columbia, S.C.
75-74--149 (+5)
T100
Matthew Laydon, Charleston, S.C.
77-72--149 (+5)
T100
John Pitt, Raleigh, N.C.
74-75--149 (+5)
T100
Gerald Harrington, Nakina, N.C.
73-76--149 (+5)
T100
Aaron Walker, Charlotte, N.C.
74-75--149 (+5)
T100
Luke Haithcock, Burlington, N.C.
72-77--149 (+5)
T100
Ian Locklear, Pembroke, N.C.
72-77--149 (+5)
T100
Dylan Bedy, Charlotte, N.C.
77-72--149 (+5)
T112
Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.
75-75--150 (+6)
T112
Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.
78-72--150 (+6)
T112
Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.
75-75--150 (+6)
T112
Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.
71-79--150 (+6)
T112
Matthew Head, Greensboro, N.C.
75-75--150 (+6)
T117
Dean Channell, Cary, N.C.
76-75--151 (+7)
T117
John Thatch, New Bern, N.C.
76-75--151 (+7)
T117
Keegan Hoff, Charlotte, N.C.
81-70--151 (+7)
T117
Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.
79-72--151 (+7)
T117
Wick Andrews, Columbia, S.C.
76-75--151 (+7)
T117
Jordan Smith, Summerfield, N.C.
78-73--151 (+7)
T123
Jordan Vogler, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
72-80--152 (+8)
T123
Kevin McCallister, Oak Ridge , N.C.
75-77--152 (+8)
T123
Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.
79-73--152 (+8)
T123
Alex Scott, Raleigh, N.C.
75-77--152 (+8)
T123
Jake Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.
78-74--152 (+8)
T128
Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.
76-77--153 (+9)
T128
Bradley Helms, Winston-Salem, N.C.
77-76--153 (+9)
T128
Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.
74-79--153 (+9)
T128
David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.
80-73--153 (+9)
T128
Grayson Bell, Piedmont, S.C.
75-78--153 (+9)
T128
Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.
73-80--153 (+9)
T128
Matthew McDonagh Jr, Winston-Salem, N.C.
71-82--153 (+9)
T128
Keaton Butler, Beaufort, S.C.
75-78--153 (+9)
T136
Francis McCahill IV, Fayetteville, N.C.
81-73--154 (+10)
T136
Chandler White, Clemmons, N.C.
77-77--154 (+10)
T136
John Makarauskas, Summerfield, N.C.
80-74--154 (+10)
T139
David Cho, Chapel Hill, N.C.
78-77--155 (+11)
T139
Matthew Rogers, Huntersville, N.C.
75-80--155 (+11)
T141
William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.
78-78--156 (+12)
T141
Zachary Freeman, Angier, N.C.
75-81--156 (+12)
143
Jake Colley, Holly Springs, N.C.
81-76--157 (+13)
T144
Cary Phillips, Kershaw, S.C.
79-79--158 (+14)
T144
Brad Dawson, Mebane, N.C.
78-80--158 (+14)
T144
Tyler Brown, Waxhaw, N.C.
76-82--158 (+14)
T144
Brad Coleman, Jamestown, N.C.
79-79--158 (+14)
T148
Luke Farley, Durham, N.C.
83-76--159 (+15)
T148
Joshua Showfety, Greensboro, N.C.
82-77--159 (+15)
T150
Michael Wicker, Rougemont, N.C.
81-79--160 (+16)
T150
Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.
79-81--160 (+16)
T152
Dwayne Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.
75-86--161 (+17)
T152
Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.
78-83--161 (+17)
154
David Monroe, Greenville, S.C.
78-85--163 (+19)
155
David White, Kinston, N.C.
81-85--166 (+22)
156
Jesse Putnam II, Shelby, N.C.
90-81--171 (+27)
157
Scott Erikson, High Point, N.C.
81-WD--WD (WD)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.